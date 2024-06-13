Where to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury 2024 WNBA Game? TV schedule, online streams and more

Las Vegas Aces will be in Phoenix on June 13 to cross swords against the Phoneix Mercury in a WNBA Commissioner's Cup game. The marquee contest will feature star players like A'ja Wilson, Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi and Kahleah Copper on the floor.

Las Vegas Aces are currently on a tthree-game losing streak. Becky Hammon's group has slipped to 4th place in the Western Conference standings. A'ja Wilson & Co. boast a record of 5-5 after playing 10 games on the season.

In their last WNBA game, the defending champions were defeated by the Minnesota Lynx 86-100 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on June 11.

On the flipside, the Phoenix Mercury are in 3rd place in the Western Conference standings. Nate Tibbetts' team has won six and lost as many games after playing 12 matches on the season.

Trending

Phoenix are on a two-game winning streak and won their last game against the Dallas Wings 97-90 at the College Park Center in Arlington on June 9.

Expand Tweet

It will be the second meeting between Aces and Mercury this season. Phoenix defeated Las Vegas 98-88 back on May 21.

When it comes to the head-to-head record, the two teams have played 100 games against each other. Phoenix Mercury have won 54 games compared to Las Vegas Aces' 46 wins.

When and where is Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury?

The WNBA game between Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury is scheduled to be held on June 13 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The tip-off is slated for 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

Where to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury?

The game between the Aces and Mercury will be broadcast on Arizona's Family 3TV, Arizona's Family Sports, Mercury Live (Livestream) and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury streaming details

Fans will have the option to stream the game between Aces and Mercury live on Prime Video. This game will be available to view on WNBA League Pass after it concludes.

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury injury report

Las Vegas Aces guard Kierstan Bell will miss the game against Mercury with a lower leg injury. Veteran point guard Chelsea Gray is listed as a game time decision. Gray hasn't played a single game for the Aces this season with a lower leg injury.

Phoenix Mercury will have their entire roster available for the game against the defending champions.