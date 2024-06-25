Where to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty 2024 Commissioner's Cup Final Game? Date, time and streaming options 

The New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx will square off in WNBA's In-Season Tournament – the Commissioner's Cup Final – on Tuesday. The game will mark the conclusion of the Commissioner's Cup's fourth edition. With a prize money of $500,000 at stake, the summit clash is bound to produce pulsating action on the basketball court between two star-studded teams.

The Minnesota Lynx stormed into the final with a 4-1 record in Commissioner's Cup league games. Minnesota and the Seattle Storm were tied with a 4-1 record, but Cheryl Reeve's group reached the final as they had secured the head-to-head tiebreaker over Seattle.

Overall, Minnesota boasts the third-best record in the league and is currently sitting at the top of the Western Conference standings with a 13-3 record for the season so far.

On the contrary, the New York Liberty are the defending Commissioner's Cup champions. Sandy Brondello's team is gearing up to become the first team to win the In-Season Tournament twice.

The Liberty stormed into the final with a flawless 5-0 record and dominated the Eastern Conference. Overall, New York boasts the best record in WNBA at 15-3.

When and where is Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty 2024 Commissioner's Cup Final?

The 2024 Commissioner's Cup Final between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx is slated to be played on Tuesday at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Where to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty 2024 Commissioner's Cup Final?

The Lynx versus Liberty Commissioner's Cup Final will not be telecast live on TV.

Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty 2024 Commissioner's Cup Final live streaming

Fans can stream the Commissioner's Cup Final on Amazon Prime Video. The game will be available to view on demand on WNBA League Pass after it concludes as well.

Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty injury reports

For Minnesota, guard Diamond Miller is listed as a game time decision as she is battling a knee injury.

New York will be without forward Nyara Sabally due to a back injury. Guards Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (knee) and Courtney Vandersloot (personal) are listed as game time decisions.

Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty head-to-head

It will be the second meeting of the season between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty on Tuesday. The Lynx won the previous game 84-67.

In terms of overall head-to-head record, Minnesota and New York have squared off in 55 regular season games. The Lynx have won 31 games compared to Liberty's 24 wins.

