Where to watch Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky 2024 WNBA Game? Date, time and streaming options

The Chicago Sky will host the Seattle Storm in the third game scheduled in the WNBA on May 28. The game will feature one of the sport's most polarizing rookies, Angel Reese. Other star attractions include Nneka Ogwumike, Jewel Lloyd, and Nika Muhl, who are likely to suit up for the Seattle Storm.

This matchup will be a battle between two teams from different conferences. The Chicago Sky are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a win-loss record of 2-2 in four matches. Conversely, the Seattle Storm have a win-loss record of 3-3 and occupy the fifth position in the Western Conference standings.

The Chicago Sky will enter the contest on Tuesday following a tough 82-86 defeat against the Connecticut Sun at home in their previous WNBA game.

On the other hand, the Seattle Storm arrive in Chicago on the heels of a historic outing at home, where they drubbed the Washington Mystics by 32 points, registering a resounding 101-69 win.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash between Seattle and Chicago, let's take a deep dive into the streaming details.

When and where to watch Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky?

Start Time: 5 p.m. Pacific Time (8 p.m. Eastern Time)

Game Arena: Wintrust Arena, Chicago

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Tickets: Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

How to watch Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky?

Basketball fans have plenty of options to watch the exciting clash between the Seattle Storm and Chicago Sky. Fans can catch the game live on TV through The U, FOX 13+, and Amazon Prime Video.

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky live-streaming details

In addition to watching the game live on TV, fans can stream it online and follow the action on the go. The WNBA League Pass will also stream the Storm vs. Sky game.

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky injury report

The Seattle Storm will have a complete pool of players to choose from, except for rookie MacKenzie Holmes, who hasn't played a game this season. Holmes underwent knee surgery earlier in the year, which will force her to miss the entire basketball season.

In contrast, the No. 3 pick of the 2024 WNBA draft, Kamilla Cardoso, is nearing her debut for the Chicago Sky. Cardoso is nursing a shoulder injury, and her return to basketball is scheduled for June 1, which means the rookie will miss the game against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday.