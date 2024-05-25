In Pictures: Angel Reese debuts custom Reebok 'Sky Town' shoes for home opener against Sun in Chicago

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky are making a lot of noise to start the 2024 WNBA season. Following their big 90-81 win over the New York Liberty on Thursday, the Sky is ready to take on the Connecticut Sun at home.

This game will mark a special date for Reese, who will have the chance to debut the custom Reebok 'Sky Town' shoes. Sneaker insider Nick DePaula shared pictures of the kicks on X (formerly Twitter), featuring a series of buildings on both sides as well as 'Sky' and 'Town' in each shoe.

"Chicago Sky star Angel Reese will wear these “Sky Town” Reebok Solution customs by @MarvinBaroota tonight for the @ChicagoSky’s home opener," De Paula posted on X.

Angel Reese signed with Reebok last year. She has developed a close relationship with Shaquille O'Neal, the president of Reebok basketball.

“It means the world to me that they trust in me to extend their legacy to a new generation,” Reese said, via USA Today. “Together, we have a great opportunity to do things differently, to inspire people to explore, and express themselves unapologetically and to show them how to look and feel good while doing it.”

Reese even admitted that the four-time NBA champions became a father figure to her, so it's not a surprise that she's getting the chance to debut a unique shoe for the brand.

Angel Reese, Chicago Sky's teammate turned heads with their outfits ahead of Liberty game

Ahead of their statement win over the 2023 WNBA Finals runners-up, the New York Liberty, Angel Reese and her teammates drew a lot of attention due to their outfits.

Reese picked a round neck shirt and a red skirt to go along with a black jacket. Her sneakers for this game were the Amiri Black 'Skel Top Low.'

Her teammates Kysre Gondrezick and Dana Evans were also featured in a Sky Instagram post that preceded the big win over the New Yorkers.

Tonight, the Sky will play its first game at home against the Connecticut Sun, the only remaining unbeaten team in the WNBA. After ending the Liberty's unbeaten streak, Chicago will try to do the same against the Sun, one of the top teams in the league.

Chicago fans will see their team for the first time and Reese will try to have another big performance after making history during her first three games.