Why is Angel Reese being compared to Shedeur Sanders? Exploring the growing fan theory

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 08, 2025 02:33 GMT
Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky and Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns. (Photos: IMAGN)
There's a growing fan discourse online comparing Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky to Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns. The two athletes play different sports, but some fans are seeing similarities based on many different factors. Let's look at how Reese and Sanders are being compared to each other.

Conservative sports analyst Jon Root seemingly started the comparison, mainly due to the respective athletes' fan bases. While not every supporter of Reese and Sanders is what they are being portrayed online, they are represented by what is mainly being posted on social media platforms.

Just like any fan base, they will defend the player regardless of whether it's positive or negative criticism. Angel Reese has received plenty of backlash during her first two years in the WNBA, mainly due to her lack of offense and bad shooting.

Reese has also been called out for her "me-bounds," but she turned it into a marketing stunt that benefited her. In fairness to the Chicago Sky star, she has improved her shooting this season and averaged another double-double. However, her recent comments about the Sky and her teammates made headlines once again.

On the other hand, Shedeur Sanders was initially among the top quarterback prospects in the NFL draft. He was even projected as a first-round pick, but he inexplicably fell to the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round. His fans argued that it was due to racial bias, though there were 15 Black starting quarterbacks last season.

Pace News' Sebastian Ridley-Thomas countered Jon Root's comparison, defending members of Angel Reese and Shedeur Sanders' fan bases. He sees the value in both players, saying that it's good for the sport. He's just hoping that Reese and Sanders live up to their potential.

"As their profiles compare, one clear comparison: Mr. Sanders and Ms. Reese arouse great passions among their supporters and detractors. We can only hope they will have productive careers in sports. May many opportunities for their wealth building and personal fulfillment present themselves," Ridley-Thomas tweeted.
Another fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, directly uses the racial bias argument on why people defend Angel Reese and Shedeur Sanders.

Both players are divisive, especially with Reese involved in a "rivalry" with Caitlin Clark. Some of the criticisms against the Chicago Sky forward are valid, though there's hate on her as well. Her recent comments might be the end of her Sky career, which makes the upcoming offseason interesting.

Fan brings up rivals in Angel Reese-Shedeur Sanders comparison

While there's a lot of negativity surrounding the comparisons between Angel Reese and Shedeur Sanders, one fan brought up the recent discourse of each player's rival. Reese has been pitted against Caitlin Clark since they met in the 2023 national championship game.

Now, Sanders has his own "rival" in Arch Manning of the Texas Longhorns. It's not a real rivalry at the moment, but there are parallels since both are coming from a football family. Shedeur is the son of "Primetime" Deion Sanders, while Arch is a third-generation quarterback from the Manning family.

Juan Paolo David

Edited by Juan Paolo David
