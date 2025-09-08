Why is Angel Reese being compared to Shedeur Sanders? Exploring the growing fan theory

There's a growing fan discourse online comparing Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky to Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns. The two athletes play different sports, but some fans are seeing similarities based on many different factors. Let's look at how Reese and Sanders are being compared to each other. Conservative sports analyst Jon Root seemingly started the comparison, mainly due to the respective athletes' fan bases. While not every supporter of Reese and Sanders is what they are being portrayed online, they are represented by what is mainly being posted on social media platforms. Jon Root @JonnyRoot_LINKShedeur Sanders has become the Angel Reese of the NFL, thanks to his supporters… Just like Reese’s fans, they claim any criticism of Shedeur has some sort of racist, micro-aggressive undertone to it, and they want the sports world to believe they are perpetual victims... It’s complete &amp; utter nonsense. The discourse around these two is insufferable.Just like any fan base, they will defend the player regardless of whether it's positive or negative criticism. Angel Reese has received plenty of backlash during her first two years in the WNBA, mainly due to her lack of offense and bad shooting.Reese has also been called out for her &quot;me-bounds,&quot; but she turned it into a marketing stunt that benefited her. In fairness to the Chicago Sky star, she has improved her shooting this season and averaged another double-double. However, her recent comments about the Sky and her teammates made headlines once again.On the other hand, Shedeur Sanders was initially among the top quarterback prospects in the NFL draft. He was even projected as a first-round pick, but he inexplicably fell to the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round. His fans argued that it was due to racial bias, though there were 15 Black starting quarterbacks last season. Ryan @ryan_waggleLINKI thought Angel Reese fans were delusional but these Shedeur Sanders fans are in another realm of delusion. It really does feel like we’re living in alternate realities.Tim Kegley @KegleyTimLINKAngel Reese and Shedeur Sanders fans in a battle for most delusional fan basesPace News' Sebastian Ridley-Thomas countered Jon Root's comparison, defending members of Angel Reese and Shedeur Sanders' fan bases. He sees the value in both players, saying that it's good for the sport. He's just hoping that Reese and Sanders live up to their potential. &quot;As their profiles compare, one clear comparison: Mr. Sanders and Ms. Reese arouse great passions among their supporters and detractors. We can only hope they will have productive careers in sports. May many opportunities for their wealth building and personal fulfillment present themselves,&quot; Ridley-Thomas tweeted. Sebastian Ridley-Thomas @SebastianMRTLINK@JonnyRoot_ Your perspective on Mr. Sanders will improve in time. His supporters are wonderful people and will continue to grow America’s pastime, not withstanding their criticisms. On Ms. Reese…you may not now nor ever be a fan. Seems like a great competitor to me who is committed tome who is committed to being a positive public influence and businesswoman. In her play, she is likely to continue growing. Of her fans, it remains to be seen who her long term fans are. If you are pointing to their dislike for Caitlin Clark, fans get to choose who they like and who they don’t. Most basketball fans easily concede they like things that grow their sport of choice. Reese and Clark are solid for sport in my eyes. As their profiles compare, one clear comparison: Mr. Sanders and Ms. Reese arouse great passions among their supporters and detractors. We can only hope they will have productive careers in sports. May many opportunities for their wealth building and personal fulfillment present themselves.Another fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, directly uses the racial bias argument on why people defend Angel Reese and Shedeur Sanders. Coffee&amp;amp;Bourbon @_CoffeeNBourbonLINKShedeur is Angel Reese of NFL. If you say anything against him, you are a racist.Both players are divisive, especially with Reese involved in a &quot;rivalry&quot; with Caitlin Clark. Some of the criticisms against the Chicago Sky forward are valid, though there's hate on her as well. Her recent comments might be the end of her Sky career, which makes the upcoming offseason interesting. Fan brings up rivals in Angel Reese-Shedeur Sanders comparisonWhile there's a lot of negativity surrounding the comparisons between Angel Reese and Shedeur Sanders, one fan brought up the recent discourse of each player's rival. Reese has been pitted against Caitlin Clark since they met in the 2023 national championship game.Now, Sanders has his own &quot;rival&quot; in Arch Manning of the Texas Longhorns. It's not a real rivalry at the moment, but there are parallels since both are coming from a football family. Shedeur is the son of &quot;Primetime&quot; Deion Sanders, while Arch is a third-generation quarterback from the Manning family.