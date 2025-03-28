"Why don’t you pull the receipt on that?": Analyst checks Caitlin Clark hate accusation as she points out double standard in NBA vs WNBA drama

The meteoric rise of Caitlin Clark in women's basketball has seen the growth of a parallel narrative that she has been largely mistreated by the WNBA community. The root of such alleged mistreatment has been largely deemed to be envy and 'hate'.

Ad

Sportswriter Jemele Hill recently faced similar allegations of hating Caitlin Clark and trying to discount her abilities in the past. The veteran journalist dismissed such a notion and asked for receipts from the fan who made the accusation.

Hill also took a stand for women's basketball and the allegations of pettiness and jealousy raised against the women's game by big names such as Stephen A. Smith amidst drama involving the media host himself. She pointed out how criticism against Clark in the WNBA is considered 'drama', but LeBron James lashing out at Smith on the sidelines is normalised.

Ad

Trending

This was when she was met with cynicism and accusations of hate against Clark from the fans.

Hill clapped back instantly, denying any hate toward Caitlin Clark in the past.

"Really? Hmm. Why don't you pull the receipt on that? Show me any tweet where I said that," Jemele Hill said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This was in response to a fan tweet that read, "Remember when you said Angel Reese was better than the white girl you hate? Hilarious".

Many WNBA narratives had fed on the Caitlin Clark - Angel Reese rivalry as the stars competed in their rookie seasons for the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky respectively. However, Hill denied all claims of her rooting for one over the other, as she maintained herself as a well-wisher for women's sports.

Ad

While Hill may not have pitted Clark against Reese in any debate directly, there have been controversial statements by the analyst that have drawn the ire of the WNBA community in the past.

Jemele Hill had attracted controversy in the past by accusing Caitlin Clark of receiving preferential treatment

Hill, who has been an active voice in reporting the WNBA, had caused quite a stir by stating that Clark receives preferential treatment from the media in any narrative surrounding her in the league.

Ad

"CC has given out a few hard shots herself, talked trash, jawed with the refs, and yet anytime she is subjected to physical play, a hard foul, or trash talk, opposing players are absolutely villainized," stated the analyst, hinting at bias in how the Fever star was perceived in the WNBA context.

Caitlin Clark's status as one of the faces of the WNBA has come with a fair share of criticism - Source: Getty

While Hill does not take names, the above statement almost directly seems to refer to the villain tag that had been associated with Angel Reese ever since a rivalry started brewing between the two young stars.

The analyst may not have made any claims about one player being better than the other, but her statements and tweets from the past have drawn attention for being overly critical of the Indiana Fever star and her star status in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback