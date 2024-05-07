Why is Kamilla Cardoso not playing tonight against Liberty? Latest injury update for Sky rookie (May 7) 

The Chicago Sky drafted Kamilla Cardoso as the third overall pick, hoping to pair her and Angel Reese as a young nucleus of bigs built to carry them in the future. The entire WNBA is warming up for the new season and the Sky will have one more game against the New York Liberty before the opening night.

Six players are placed on the Chicago Sky injury list ahead of their matchup with the Liberty on Tuesday at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Diamond DeShields and Brianna Turner, both having knee problems, are 'probable' to play, while Isabelle Harrison is marked as 'questionable'.

Confirmed not to play are Taya Reimer due to a concussion protocol, Brynna Maxwell with a knee injury, and Kamilla Cardoso who is out with a shoulder injury.

What happened to Kamilla Cardoso?

It looks like Kamilla Cardoso will be out for the start of the WNBA season. She is out for at least four weeks, as the Chicago Sky announced on Monday. The shoulder injury happened during their pre-season game against the Minnesota Lynx where they lost 81-92.

The two-time NCAA champion saw only 13 minutes of playing time against the Lynx. In that span, Cardoso registered six points and four rebounds, coming off the bench.

With this development, the six-foot-seven center is expected to miss the Sky's season opener on May 15 against the Dallas Wings at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Elizabeth Williams should still be the starting center for the Sky early in the regular season. She will be joined by Diamond DeShields and Angel Reese on the front court. Dana Evans and Marina Mabrey are expected to be the Sky's guard tandem.

Before entering the WNBA, Cardoso spent three years playing for the South Carolina Gamecocks. She averaged 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in her final year and won the NCAA title for the second time in three years. The 23-year-old also won the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Award in 2024.

How to watch New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky?

The game between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky will take place on Tuesday, May 7, at the Windtrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, with the tip-off happening by 8:00 p.m. ET. This matchup can be seen via online live stream by subscribing to WNBA League Pass.