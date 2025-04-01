Why will Caitlin Clark's sophomore season in the WNBA be her most challenging yet?

Caitlin Clark took the WNBA by storm in her rookie season, setting records left and right and ushering in a new wave of popularity for the league. At the end of the season, the top overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft was able to lead the Indiana Fever to their first playoff appearance in eight years.

Though the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year left her mark in the league last year, there are reasons to think that her sophomore year will be even more intense.

Clark's games will definitely record the highest ratings as she takes on tougher challenges — like the ones listed here.

Better prepared defensive schemes

Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty

To an extent, every rookie can bank on the element of surprise when they first come into the league, as it takes time for teams to get used to their offensive style. Clark had certainly been scrutinized for a long time prior to her entry into the WNBA, but she still surprised defenders when she actually played against them for the first time.

Now that WNBA teams have an entire season's worth of game footage to dissect, they'll be in a better position to design defensive schemes tailor-made to stop Clark, whether that's through double-teaming, blitzing, or applying full-court pressure.

While a player of her caliber will certainly find ways to adjust, opposing defenses will now be more equipped to disrupt her rhythm, taking away her favorite spots, and essentially making her just a bit more uncomfortable on the court. It will be interesting to see how CC counters that.

The pressure of nationally televized games

2024 WNBA All Star - Orange Carpet - Source: Getty

In late March, the WNBA released its national broadcast and streaming schedule. Fans were quick to note that 41 out of the Fever's 44 regular season games would be nationally televised. This is hardly a surprise, of course, given the unquestionable impact that Clark has had on TV ratings.

While this number of nationally televised games certainly adds mystique to the so-called "Caitlin Clark Effect," it might actually backfire on Clark and the Fever. At some point, the pressure that comes with so many eyeballs watching you every game can take its toll on the young phenom and her team.

If they find themselves in a tailspin in front of a national audience, the pressure to come out of it quickly might disrupt them even further.

The improvement of other teams in the league

More than the pressure that comes with nationally televised games, Clark will have to contend with reconfigured rosters that have been moulded in a bid to lay claim to the 2025 WNBA title.

The defending champions, the New York Liberty, remain as loaded as ever from a roster standpoint. Though the departure of veterans Courtney Vandersloot and Kayla Thornton was a bit of a step back for the Liberty, the addition of Raquel Carrera and Esmery Martinez infuses a nice dose of young blood into the team. Certainly, the core of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Finals MVP Jonquel Jones remains fearsome.

Then there are contenders like the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces. There is no shortage of talent on either side: Napheesa Collier's squad is still a versatile team to watch out for, while A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray now get to play with Jewell Loyd for the Aces.

To the Fever's credit, they have surrounded Clark with some defensive muscle and veteran presence, adding Brianna Turner, Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, and Sophie Cunningham.

While there is every reason to think that Indiana will be able to improve their regular season record — and, indeed, their playoff seeding — the key improvements of the teams they'll be battling can't be ignored as well.

