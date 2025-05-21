WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 1 ft. Lexie Hull

The WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year is awarded to the player who makes an unparalleled impact on her team's winning ways as she comes off the bench. Last year, the award went to Tiffany Hayes, whose value to the Las Vegas Aces went beyond her stat line of 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Ad

This early in the 2025 season, a number of reserve players have significantly contributed to the victories achieved by their respective teams, whether through solid numbers or intangibles. Here is an early projection of potential candidates who could end up succeeding Hayes as the Sixth Woman of the Year.

WNBA 6th Woman of the Year Rankings 2025

#5 Lexie Hull

Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty

Since entering the WNBA in 2022, Lexie Hull has made a name for herself as a glue girl whose contributions to the Indiana Fever went beyond the box score. The same is still true this season, as Hull continues to showcase her hustle and basketball IQ to lead the Fever bench.

Ad

Trending

#4 Maddy Siegrist

Seattle Storm v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty

Though the Dallas Wings fell short in their first two games, one silver lining was the improved play of Maddy Siegrist. The former Villanova Wildcat is having the best scoring season of her career thus far, shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. If Siegrist continues to get 30 minutes a game, she will be in prime position to have a breakout year.

Ad

#3 Jessica Shepard

Minnesota Lynx Media Day - Source: Getty

Jessica Shepard started the first game of the Minnesota Lynx's regular season, then came off the bench in the second game. Both times, she scored in double figures; during the game against the LA Sparks, she turned in a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Shepard is another notable figure to watch out for in the Lynx's talented frontcourt.

Ad

#2 Jade Melbourne

WNBA: MAY 18 Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty

The Washington Mystics have added a number of new faces to their roster this season, but one player who's been around since last year is Jade Melbourne. Across two games, the Australian reserve has averaged 13.0 ppg on a scintillating 64.3% shooting from the field.

Ad

#1 Julie Vanloo

Los Angeles Sparks v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty

During the Golden State Valkyries' debut, Julie Vanloo showed how valuable she was to the team by putting up solid numbers: 14.0 points per game on 45.5 FG shooting (40.0% from beyond the arc). Vanloo's dependable scoring could very well be her ticket to winning Sixth Woman of the Year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More