WNBA Coach of the Year 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Sandy Brondello (Week 3)

Winning in the WNBA is no walk in the park for any team. From elite talent to precise coaching for each unit, one has to bring it consistently for any chance of success.

Following the third week of the season, teams continue to create a separation from their competition. As Connecticut Sun's Stephanie White and New York Liberty's Sandy Brondello go on to have another outstanding season, it has made the 2024 Coach of the Year race all the more competitive.

A lot can still change for each coach's positioning as the season progresses in the next few months. However, there's no denying the tremendous seasons they are having.

Trending

Top 5 candidates for the 2024 WNBA COTY award

#5, Noelle Quinn

Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn and guard Jewell Loyd

For the Seattle Storm, it was an uneven start to the WNBA season. But the team has turned its season around by winning four straight games to improve to 5-3 after a disappointing 1-3 beginning.

Through it all, Noelle Quinn managed to push the right buttons to turn the season around and confidently enter the win column. Previously the team's assistant coach, Quinn has been a great guiding presence for the Storm as they continue to build momentum.

#4, Becky Hammon

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon

There isn't much to be said about Becky Hammon, one of the greatest coaches in league history, as the Aces (4-2) remain in a competitive position. This season, Hammon seeks a three-peat championship finish through all the challenges and complications that come with it.

The team ranks second offensively (104.8 rating) and seventh defensively (97.4 rating).

#3, Cheryl Reeve

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve

Similar to Becky Hammon's reputation, three-time WNBA COTY Cheryl Reeve's coaching legacy also stands tall. Her Minnesota Lynx unit houses the league's third-best record at 6-2 with a top three offense (103.1 rating) and a top two defense (92.7 rating).

#2, Sandy Brondello

New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello

New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello has confidently led her team to the second-best record in the league at 7-2. The Liberty have been a powerhouse, starting the season with four straight wins. After dropping back-to-back games, they have won three straight.

#1, Stephanie White

Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White

Stephanie White's Connecticut Sun (8-0) are still undefeated. The team has a different gear and look that has helped it get the edge over its other opponents. Featuring the No. 1-ranked defense (89.1 rating), opposing offenses continue to struggle when stacked up against Connecticut.

She won the COTY award last year and is in a prime position to secure the second one of her career.