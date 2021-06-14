The Trailblazer - Becky Hammon could make history by becoming the 1st permanent woman head coach of an NBA franchise

Becky Hammon is perfectly positioned to make history as the first-ever female permanent head coach of an NBA franchise. Reports suggest that she will be interviewing for multiple head coach openings.

The Athletic's NBA insider Shams Charania has revealed that Becky Hammon is among the top candidates for the head coach job at the Portland Trail Blazers. She currently serves as an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs.

Top head coaching candidates for the Trail Blazers, per @ShamsCharania



-Chauncey Billups

-Becky Hammon

-Mike D’Antoni

-Dawn Staley

-Brent Barry pic.twitter.com/7kJkXOegn9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 12, 2021

Becky Hammon's basketball experience

Becky started her basketball journey as a player in 1999 with the New York Liberty after going undrafted. She played for several teams in the US and across Europe before retiring in 2014.

Although she spent some time abroad as a player, Becky Hammon remains one of the most decorated players in the WNBA. Her jersey number (25) has been retired by the San Antonio Stars, where she played her last games.

In 2008, Becky Hammon became a naturalized Russian citizen despite being born and raised in the US. She represented Russia in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Becky Hammon #9 of Russia

For her exceptional performances, she made six WNBA All-Star appearances, two All-WNBA First Team, and was the WNBA Assist Leader in 2007.

In 2014, Becky was signed by the San Antonio Spurs as assistant head coach, making her the second woman to fill the position in the NBA. However, she is the first to serve in a full-time capacity. On December 30, she took charge of the San Antonio Spurs after Gregg was tossed in the second quarter, making her the first woman to act as head coach of an NBA team.

Becky Hammon has been grooming herself under the tutelage of Popovich, and while the head coach job comes with intense pressure, the 44-year-old might be up to the task.

Head coach openings Becky Hammon will be interviewing for

Although the competition is stiff, Becky Hammon will be interviewing for the head coach position with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Orlando Magic. Both teams fired their head coaches after the 2020-21 NBA season and have been in the market for a replacement.

If you have any doubts about Becky Hammon, YouTube her highlights. She will make an excellent NBA coach. pic.twitter.com/JaT3AmYpFx — Orlando Magic Daily (@OMagicDaily) June 12, 2021

Damian Lillard has expressed his desire to be coached by either Jason Kidd or Chauncey Billups. However, Jason removed himself from consideration without giving any reason.

Becky Hammon has been a head coach candidate in the past but has never been offered the job. The revelation of her interview has been met with optimism, as fans are urging either franchise to take a chance on her.

Regardless of the outcome, it is beautiful to see that women are starting to get recognition in the male-dominated industry. South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley is also getting calls from NBA teams. She is on the list to be interviewed for the Trail Blazers head coach position.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar