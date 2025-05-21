WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 1 ft. Napheesa Collier

The WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race is underway after the league finished its first week. Although most teams have played only two games, some players have already stood out defensively. Offense usually gets the highlight in the league, but defensive aces are just as important for every team.

Napheesa Collier looks to defend the 2024 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year trophy, but others are keen to dethrone her. Collier, who finished runner-up to A’ja Wilson for the MVP award, could go for a rare double-double.

2025 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Power Rankings after Week 1

#5. Kiki Iriafen

The Washington Mystics are 2-0 after starting last season 0-12. Kiki Iriafen has turned heads with her offense, averaging 15.5 points per game. The rookie, though, has arguably been the team’s best defender.

Iriafen is averaging 9.0 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game. She has shown over the past two games that she can handle the paint and chase guards in the perimeter. The former USC star makes it to the No. 5 spot of the early WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings.

#4. Natasha Cloud

Natasha Cloud had a rousing debut for the New York Liberty on Saturday to help the defending champs beat the Las Vegas Aces 92-78. Cloud had 22 points, nine assists and scored key baskets late in the fourth when the Aces got close.

Still, Cloud’s best effort might have been on the defensive end where she contributed six rebounds, three steals and two blocks. She helped hound Jewell Loyd to five points behind 2-for-10 shooting, including 1-for-6 from deep.

Cloud will be tough to dislodge from the top 5 of the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race if she sustains this kind of impact.

#3. Napheesa Collier

Offense has been the Minnesota Lynx’s calling card to start the season, leading the WNBA in offensive rating. Still, the reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year winner has shown she intends to keep the title.

Napheesa Collier is averaging 28.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. The road to the DPOY trophy will likely pass through her.

#2. Nneka Ogwumike

The Seattle Storm are third in the WNBA in defensive rating behind Nneka Ogwumike’s impressive play on that end. After two games, she has an 88.0 DRTG, the best in her team by a wide margin. What’s more impressive about her play is the role she has to play on offense, making her one of the best two-way players early in the season.

Ogwumike is averaging 17.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 assists per game. She is deserving of her spot in the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings.

#1. Aliyah Boston

The Indiana Fever’s 93-58 beatdown of the Chicago Sky on Saturday push Aliyah Boston’s team to the top of the WNBA Defensive Rating. Boston finished that game with 19 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.

More impressively, she had no trouble taking on either Angel Reese or Kamilla Cardoso, Chicago’s star frontline. Boston takes pole position in the early WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race.

