WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2025: Alyssa Thomas narrows gap in penultimate week, Napheesa Collier back on top

The WNBA regular season is about to end, but the race for the Most Valuable Player is getting tighter. Napheesa Collier regained the top spot after a solid Week 16, while Alyssa Thomas continues to narrow the gap and A'ja Wilson remains in contention.

Collier, Thomas and Wilson are the consensus Top 3 WNBA MVP candidates with around a week left before the playoffs. It might come down as one of the tightest races in league history, though the Minnesota Lynx superstar is still favored to win the award.

Here is the latest WNBA MVP ladder race for Week 13 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race - Week 15

#5. Kelsey Mitchell | Guard | Indiana Fever

Kelsey Mitchell | Guard | Indiana Fever (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 15 Ranking - No. 5

Games Played (Week 16) - 3 GP (2 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 16) - 15.7 PPG, 1.3 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 20.5 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 3.4 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.2 BPG

The Indiana Fever are in a tight battle to secure a spot in the playoffs, with Kelsey Mitchell leading the way. Caitlin Clark hasn't played since July 15, so the Fever had to rely on their lefty All-Star for offense.

Mitchell remained in the top five, especially with Sabrina Ionescu dealing with an injury. Aliyah Boston received consideration since she carried the Fever to two of their wins in Week 16, while "K.M." struggled with her shot.

#4. Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream

Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 15 Ranking - No. 4

Games Played (Week 16) - 3 GP (2 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 16) - 17.0 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.7 APG, 0.3 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 18.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.4 BPG

While the Atlanta Dream could finish as a top-three seed in the WNBA standings, Allisha Gray is not getting the same love as the top three candidates. Gray is having the best season of her career, which could be enough to earn some votes.

The left-handed scorer has been the go-to player for a Dream team looking to make noise in the playoffs. She remained solid in Week 16, leading Atlanta to two wins in three games.

#3. A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 15 Ranking - No. 1

Games Played (Week 16) - 1 GP (1 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 16) - 34.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 4.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 23.4 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.6 SPG, 2.2 BPG

A'ja Wilson went first to third because of her schedule, with the Las Vegas Aces playing just one game in Week 16. Wilson had 34 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in that lone contest, though there's nothing wrong with putting her third.

The reigning WNBA MVP is still in the thick of the race against Alyssa Thomas and Napheesa Collier. It will likely come down to a variety of factors, possibly the Aces' winning streak, the Mercury finishing in the top four and Collier likely winning the scoring title over Wilson.

#2. Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Phoenix Mercury (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 15 Ranking - No. 3

Games Played (Week 16) - 3 GP (3 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 16) - 13.7 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 10.0 APG, 2.0 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Average (Season) - 16.0 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 9.2 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Just when it looked like Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson narrowed the WNBA MVP race to two players, Alyssa Thomas went bonkers in Week 16. Thomas had the Phoenix Mercury putting together a winning streak during the most important stretch of the season.

The former MVP runner-up has been the heart and soul of the Mercury team, and it would help her chances of taking home the award if they continue winning. She's nearly averaging a triple-double and has been dropping historic numbers since last month.

#1. Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 15 Ranking - No. 2

Games Played (Week 16) - 3 GP ( 2 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 16) - 20.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 2.3 BPG

Average (Season) - 23.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.7 SPG, 1.6 BPG

Napheesa Collier is back on top of the WNBA MVP ladder race for the first time since she returned from an ankle injury. Collier is still the narrow favorite to win the award, though A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces' winning streak are closing the gap.

Collier will likely need to finish the season as the scoring champion to secure the award for the first time in her career. The Lynx are expected to finish the campaign with the best record in the league and earn the top seed for the WNBA playoffs.

