WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2025: Napheesa Collier remains at No. 1 (Week 8)

Napheesa Collier remained in the driver's seat for the 2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player award. Collier is still number one in this week's MVP ladder race ahead of A'ja Wilson, Allisha Gray, Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally. The Minnesota Lynx might have lost the Commissioner's Cup, but they are still atop the regular-season standings.
Caitlin Clark is still injured and will miss the power rankings for the second consecutive week. One player making noise and knocking on the door is Angel Reese, who has looked unstoppable in her last five games. If the Chicago Sky somehow begin winning games, Reese could enter the top five.
Here is Sportskeeda's 2025 WNBA MVP ladder race after Week 8 of the season.
2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race - Week 8
#5 - Satou Sabally | Forward | Phoenix Mercury
- Week 7 Ranking - No. 5
- Games Played (Week 8) - 1 GP (0 W, 1 L)
- Average (Week 8) - 20.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, 2.0 SPG, 1.0 BPG
- Average (Season) - 19.1 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.5 BPG
The Phoenix Mercury star only played just one game last week, putting up 20 points in the loss to the Dallas Wings. Satou Sabally missed the game versus the same Dallas team on Monday due to an ankle injury.
Sabally might be having a great campaign for the Mercury, but it's Alyssa Thomas who has been the heart and engine of the team. She needs to improve her field goal shooting to be able to remain inside the top five.
#4 - Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Phoenix Mercury
- Week 7 Ranking - No. 4
- Games Played (Week 8) - 2 GP (1 W, 1 L)
- Average (Week 8) - 12.0 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 12.5 APG, 2.5 SPG, 0.0 BPG
- Average (Season) - 14.3 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 9.4 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.5 BPG
The crazy stat about Alyssa Thomas in this week's WNBA MVP power rankings is that she averaged more assists than points. She had nine points and 11 assists in the loss to the Dallas Wings to start the week before bouncing back with a triple-double.
Thomas dropped 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists in their revenge win over the Wings four days later. She's turned back into a legitimate MVP candidate after a slow start to the season and allowing Satou Sabally to flourish.
#3 - Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream
- Week 7 Ranking - No. 3
- Games Played (Week 8) - 2 GP (1 W, 1 L)
- Average (Week 8) - 18.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.5 BPG
- Average (Season) - 19.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 4.1 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.5 BPG
After slumping in the past two weeks, Allisha Gray has found her rhythm back. She averaged 18.0 points per game last week, including a 24-point outburst in the Atlanta Dream's victory over the Golden State Valkyries on Monday.
Gray might not be a WNBA MVP candidate in the eyes of sportsbook makers, but she definitely deserves the praise here. She's the main reason why the Dream are currently sitting fifth in the standings.
#2 - A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces
- Week 7 Ranking - No. 2
- Games Played (Week 8) - 1 GP (1 W, 1 L)
- Average (Week 8) - 24.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 0.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 2.0 BPG
- Average (Season) - 21.9 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.8 SPG, 2.6 BPG
The reigning three-time WNBA MVP continued to have a stellar campaign. It's unlikely that A'ja Wilson will have the same run again like last season, especially with how inconsistent her teammates are.
Despite averaging 24.0 points per game last week, the Las Vegas Aces were blown out by the Indiana Fever. She outscored her entire team in that game before a bounce-back performance by the team against the worst team in the WNBA, the Connecticut Sun, on Sunday.
#1 - Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx
- Week 7 Ranking - No. 1
- Games Played (Week 8) - 3 GP (3 W, 0 L)
- Average (Week 8) - 23.7 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 1.7APG, 0.7 SPG, 1.7 BPG
- Average (Season) - 24.3 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.6 SPG, 1.5 BPG
This year's WNBA MVP is Napheesa Collier's to lose, with how fantastic she has been this season. Collier led the Minnesota Lynx to a 3-0 week, beating the Washington Mystics, Golden State Valkyries and Chicago Sky.
The Lynx lost the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final against the Indiana Fever, but the game doesn't count as part of the regular season. Nevertheless, Collier just needs to stay healthy and the MVP is hers.