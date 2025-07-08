WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2025: Napheesa Collier remains at No. 1 (Week 8)

Napheesa Collier remained in the driver's seat for the 2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player award. Collier is still number one in this week's MVP ladder race ahead of A'ja Wilson, Allisha Gray, Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally. The Minnesota Lynx might have lost the Commissioner's Cup, but they are still atop the regular-season standings.

Ad

Caitlin Clark is still injured and will miss the power rankings for the second consecutive week. One player making noise and knocking on the door is Angel Reese, who has looked unstoppable in her last five games. If the Chicago Sky somehow begin winning games, Reese could enter the top five.

Here is Sportskeeda's 2025 WNBA MVP ladder race after Week 8 of the season.

2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race - Week 8

#5 - Satou Sabally | Forward | Phoenix Mercury

Ad

Trending

Satou Sabally | Forward | Phoenix Mercury (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 7 Ranking - No. 5

Games Played (Week 8) - 1 GP (0 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 8) - 20.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, 2.0 SPG, 1.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 19.1 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Ad

The Phoenix Mercury star only played just one game last week, putting up 20 points in the loss to the Dallas Wings. Satou Sabally missed the game versus the same Dallas team on Monday due to an ankle injury.

Sabally might be having a great campaign for the Mercury, but it's Alyssa Thomas who has been the heart and engine of the team. She needs to improve her field goal shooting to be able to remain inside the top five.

Ad

#4 - Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Phoenix Mercury (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 7 Ranking - No. 4

Games Played (Week 8) - 2 GP (1 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 8) - 12.0 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 12.5 APG, 2.5 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 14.3 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 9.4 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Ad

The crazy stat about Alyssa Thomas in this week's WNBA MVP power rankings is that she averaged more assists than points. She had nine points and 11 assists in the loss to the Dallas Wings to start the week before bouncing back with a triple-double.

Thomas dropped 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists in their revenge win over the Wings four days later. She's turned back into a legitimate MVP candidate after a slow start to the season and allowing Satou Sabally to flourish.

Ad

Ad

#3 - Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream

Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 7 Ranking - No. 3

Games Played (Week 8) - 2 GP (1 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 8) - 18.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Average (Season) - 19.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 4.1 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Ad

After slumping in the past two weeks, Allisha Gray has found her rhythm back. She averaged 18.0 points per game last week, including a 24-point outburst in the Atlanta Dream's victory over the Golden State Valkyries on Monday.

Gray might not be a WNBA MVP candidate in the eyes of sportsbook makers, but she definitely deserves the praise here. She's the main reason why the Dream are currently sitting fifth in the standings.

Ad

#2 - A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 7 Ranking - No. 2

Games Played (Week 8) - 1 GP (1 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 8) - 24.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 0.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 2.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 21.9 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.8 SPG, 2.6 BPG

Ad

The reigning three-time WNBA MVP continued to have a stellar campaign. It's unlikely that A'ja Wilson will have the same run again like last season, especially with how inconsistent her teammates are.

Despite averaging 24.0 points per game last week, the Las Vegas Aces were blown out by the Indiana Fever. She outscored her entire team in that game before a bounce-back performance by the team against the worst team in the WNBA, the Connecticut Sun, on Sunday.

Ad

Ad

#1 - Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 7 Ranking - No. 1

Games Played (Week 8) - 3 GP (3 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 8) - 23.7 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 1.7APG, 0.7 SPG, 1.7 BPG

Average (Season) - 24.3 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.6 SPG, 1.5 BPG

Ad

This year's WNBA MVP is Napheesa Collier's to lose, with how fantastic she has been this season. Collier led the Minnesota Lynx to a 3-0 week, beating the Washington Mystics, Golden State Valkyries and Chicago Sky.

The Lynx lost the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final against the Indiana Fever, but the game doesn't count as part of the regular season. Nevertheless, Collier just needs to stay healthy and the MVP is hers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More