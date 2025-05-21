WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2025: Top 5 candidates ft. Caitlin Clark (Week 1)

A'ja Wilson won her third WNBA MVP award last season after having the best campaign of her career. It's also considered one of the greatest seasons in league history, with some even saying that it's the GOAT season ever. However, Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces failed to win the championship and complete a three-peat.

Entering the 2025 WNBA season, Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever was the favorite to take home the MVP. Wilson came in second, followed by Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty and Satou Sabally of the Phoenix Mercury.

After plenty of action, drama and excellent performances, let's look at the first WNBA MVP ladder race after Week 1.

2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race - Week 1

#5 - A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces (Photo: IMAGN)

Games Played (Week 1) - 1 GP (0 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 1) - 31.0 PPG, 16.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, 2.0 SPG, 1.0 BPG

The reigning WNBA MVP didn't miss a beat in her first game of the season, finishing with 31 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and two steals. However, the Las Vegas Aces came up short against the defending champions Breanna Stewart.

A'ja Wilson won't be at No. 5 for long since she's expected to climb for next week's list. If the Aces had won their opening game, she would have been in the top three without question.

#4 - Breanna Stewart | Forward | New York Liberty

Breanna Stewart | Forward | New York Liberty (Photo: IMAGN)

Games Played (Week 1) - 1 GP (1 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 1) - 25.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, 0.0 SPG, 1.0 BPG

Breanna Stewart has already won two WNBA MVPs in her career and is more focused on taking home more championships. Stewart had a great start to the season, putting up 25 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

More importantly, the New York Liberty defeated the Las Vegas Aces in their season opener. Stewart should be a mainstay on this list throughout the season, though Sabrina Ionescu could also come in later.

#3 - Caitlin Clark | Guard | Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark | Guard | Indiana Fever (Photo: IMAGN)

Games Played (Week 1) - 1 GP (1 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 1) - 20.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 10.0 APG, 2.0 SPG, 4.0 BPG

The favorite to win the WNBA MVP this season comes in at No. 3 in the first ladder race of the season. Caitlin Clark dropped a triple-double in the Indiana Fever's impressive 93-58 win over the Chicago Sky in their opening game.

Clark had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, plus two steals and four blocks. However, her performance was overshadowed by a foul on Angel Reese that was blown out of proportion. Fans should expect CC to remain on this list as the season progresses.

#2 - Brittney Sykes | Guard | Washington Mystics

Brittney Sykes | Guard | Washington Mystics (Photo: IMAGN)

Games Played (Week 1) - 2 GP (2 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 1) - 24.5 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 6.0 APG, 1.5 SPG, 1.0 BPG

The most surprising player to make it to the first WNBA MVP ladder race of the season is the Washington Mystics' Brittney Sykes. The veteran guard was fantastic in the first two games for the upstart Mystics with a 2-0 record.

Sykes is coming off an injury-riddled 2024 season, so she came out of the gate firing. If the Mystics continue winning and the Syracuse product continues to perform well, she'll be a surprise member on this list for the rest of the campaign.

#1 - Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx (Photo: IMAGN)

Games Played (Week 1) - 2 GP (2 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 1) - 28.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Napheesa Collier had the best season of her career last year, but still came up short in both the WNBA MVP and WNBA championship. She finished second behind A'ja Wilson and lost the WNBA Finals to the New York Liberty following a Game 5 heartbreak.

Nevertheless, Collier looked as good as ever in the Minnesota Lynx's first two games of the season, leading them to a 2-0 record. She's going to be tasked to do more, given that Minnesota didn't make a lot of changes in the offseason.

