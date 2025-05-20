  • home icon
WNBA Power Rankings 2025: Top 5 teams after Week 1 ft. Washington Mystics

By Kevin McCormick
Modified May 20, 2025 16:55 GMT
WNBA: Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun - Source: Imagn
WNBA Power Rankings 2025: Top 5 teams after Week 1 (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 WNBA season is officially underway, as a handful of teams already have multiple games under their belt. With opening weekend behind, numerous squads did a great job of starting off the year on a strong note.

Following an offseason where multiple high-level players changed teams, this season has a lot of intrigue. Some squads are trying to maintain their spot in the title picture, while others are quickly climbing the ranks to establish themselves.

As the WNBA regular season rages on, it's time to start the way-too-early breakdowns of the top squads. Fresh off opening weekend, here is a glimpse at the league's power rankings.

2025 WNBA power rankings after Week 1:

5) Phoenix Mercury

As one of the few WNBA teams that are still undefeated, the Phoenix Mercury find themselves in the first edition of power rankings. They kicked the 2025 campaign off in dominant fashion, picking up an 81-59 victory over the Seattle Storm on Saturday.

Following a pair of key departures, the Mercury are gearing up for a new phase of the franchise. Upon starting off the year in the win column, they'll look to build off this positive momentum moving forward.

4) Indiana Fever

Next up is a team that is sure to be a prominent figure in the weekly WNBA power rankings, the Indiana Fever. They also started the regular season in impressive fashion by securing a 35-point win against the Chicago Sky.

The Fever were very aggressive this offseason in hopes of being a sneaky contender this season. Moving forward, they're a group who could very well make their way up this list in the coming weeks.

3) New York Liberty

Rounding out the top three is the defending champion New York Liberty. They too, remain undefeated as they attempt to repeat as champions.

The Liberty started off the season with a high-profile showdown with the Las Vegas Aces. They managed to take care of business against A'ja Wilson and company, walking out with a 92-78 victory.

With most of their core returning this year, New York is in a prime position to stay in the title mix in 2025.

2) Washington Mystics

Slotting in at No. 2 is the Washington Mystics. They've been one of the most impressive teams to kick off the WNBA season, picking up a pair of wins opening weekend.

In their season opener, the Mystics survived a nail-biter against the new-look Atlanta Dream. They found themselves in another competitive matchup with the Connecticut Sunday, but once again did what they needed to come away victorious.

1) Minnesota Lynx

Coming in at the top spot is the Minnesota Lynx. They've been the top team through opening weekend by far as they look to get back to the finals this season.

The Lynx started off the year with a double-digit win over Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings Friday night. Minnesota then found themselves matched up against the revamped LA Sparks, where they went on to win by 14.

Led by an MVP candidate in Napheesa Collier, the Lynx are sure to be a common name featured in these power rankings.

