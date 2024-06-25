The Las Vegas Aces storm back into the top five in the WNBA Power Rankings as the 2024 WNBA season ended Week 6 on a high. The two-time defending champs rattled off a two-game winning streak to improve to 8-6 after dipping to .500 the week before.

Wins against the Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun see them fifth overall in the league standings as the tournament takes a small break before the Commissioner's Cup Final between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty.

Both sides have dominated the season so far, and while Las Vegas misses out on winning in the In-Season Tournament silverware, they will focus on climbing up the standings rungs as the season inches to the midway mark.

Here's a look at the top five teams of Week 6 with the Las Vegas Aces finding a spot.

WNBA Power Rankings: Top 5 teams ft. Las Vegas Aces (Week 6)

#5. Seattle Storm | Overall record: 10-6 | Last 10 games: 7-3

The question for the Storm was if they could weather top teams in the league after capitalizing on their soft schedule at the start of the season. Their recent win over Connecticut showed that they were more than capable of beating teams that are healthy and potential playoff contenders.

Seattle holds the second-best defensive rating in the league (94.2) and has embraced that side of play as their identity this season. They are sixth in offensive rating (99.2) P – a number they will look to better this week in their upcoming games against the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings.

#4. Las Vegas Aces | Overall record: 8-6 | Last 10 games: 5-5

A'ja Wilson - Las Vegas Aces

The return of Chelsea Gray has bolstered Las Vegas' offense. Her playmaking was distinctly seen when the Aces dished out a comprehensive 94-83 win against the Storm. They followed it up with another solid showing by blowing out the Sun 85-74. A'ja Wilson continued her MVP-level run, averaging 27.9 points and 11.3 rebounds as the Aces finally appear to have hit the groove. The question: Can they remain consistent?

#3. Connecticut Sun | Overall record: 13-3 | Last 10 games: 7-3

Dijonai Carrington - Connecticut Sun

It was a tough week for the Connecticut Sun after they were trounced by Seattle and Las Vegas last week. Their defense was absent, and their offense sputtered as they racked up losses to see them slip to second place in the league standings.

One of the things they will need to focus is on their 101.7 offensive rating, that's fourth in the WNBA. Their losses are against the top five teams, and that shows why their defense isn't enough to chalk up wins. The Sun has a chance to bounce back with two winnable contests this week against the Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream.

#2. Minnesota Lynx | Overall record: 13-3 | Last 10 games: 9-1

Napheesa Collier - Minnesota Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx continue to hold down a top three position in the weekly power rankings. They are now 6-0 in their last six games and have won nine of their last 10. Their defense has been phenomenal with a league-best 90.6 defensive rating.

Meanwhile, their offense is spearheaded by Napheesa Collier, who is right up there with Wilson as an MVP candidate. She’s averaging 20.9 ppg and 10.4 rpg while shooting 45.8% from the field. The icing on the cake will be winning the Commissioner's Cup against the Liberty.

#1. New York Liberty | Overall: 15-3 | Last 10 games: 9-1

Sabrina Ionescu - New York Liberty

The New York Liberty are sizzling hot this season, and are poised to make the WNBA Finals again. They rattled off eight wins in a row, but the Phoenix Mercury snapped that streak. New York got back on track with three more wins on the trot and are now 9-1 in their last 10 games.

They lead the league's offensive rating with 108.9 and are on the cusp of winning another Commissioner's Cup title. Sabrina Ionescu has added more tricks to her bag this season in the form of accurate passes and precision layups. Liberty will look to cap off their recent win streak with another Cup.