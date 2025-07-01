WNBA Rookie of The Year (ROY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after Week 7 ft. Paige Bueckers

The 2025 WNBA season has been full of impressive performances from Paige Bueckers and the rest of the rookie class. The hardest things for first year players to do is impact winning at the highest level. This year might be an exception to that rule, though. The stars of the league will define the season, but rookies around the league have stepped into the spotlight with no fear.

Ad

While many members of this year's draft class have had excellent single-game performances, the trio of Bueckers, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen remain the favorites to win the Rookie of the Year Award. Unlike last season, the No. 1 pick has not run away from her competition just yet. Her numbers might be better, but the Dallas Wings' struggles have held her back.

One thing that Bueckers has on her competition is league recognition. The Wings guard was named an All-Star starter in her first professional season. Rookies being All-Stars is not new(Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese started in the All-Star Game last season), but the former UConn Husky is the only rookie starter in the game.

Ad

Trending

That distinction might give her the edge in the award race when voters reflect on the season.

WNBA Rookie of the Year rankings after Week 7

#1 Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings)

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings - Source: Imagn

Arike Ogunbowale's resurgence is a great sign for a Wings team that has won four of their last six games. However, their rookie All-Star continues to lead the way. Bueckers leads the team in scoring, assists, steals and blocks per game. Despite missing time with a concussion, she has been the most consistent piece of Dallas' team in a disappointing season so far.

Ad

#2: Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics)

WNBA: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces - Source: Imagn

Bueckers' star power has given her most of the attention when fans talk about this year's rookie class. However, Citron's contributions to the Mystics cannot be overlooked. Brittney Syke's backcourt mate has made a compelling case to join Bueckers in the All-Star Game. Even though the Wings avenged their overtime loss on June 22, Citron notched the first double-double of her career on Saturday.

Ad

#3: Kiki Iriafen (Washington Mystics)

WNBA: Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings - Source: Imagn

Over the last two weeks, Citron has outperformed Iriafen on the Mystics. The rookie forward struggled on the offensive end in all three of Washington's games last week. Despite that, her dominance on the glass helped the Mystics defeat the Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces. If Washington has success later in the season, Iriafen's interior play will be an important piece of the puzzle.

Ad

#4: Lexi Held(Phoenix Mercury)

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun - Source: Imagn

The trio of Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper are the leaders of the Phoenix Mercury, receiving the most attention after a strong start to the season. While their play has been excellent, Lexi Held's 3-point shooting has become a key piece of the offense. Her ability to space the floor helps the Mercury offense, which is in the top five in average points per game, run much smoother.

Ad

#5: Monique Akoa Makani (Phoenix Mercury)

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury - Source: Imagn

Phoenix's rookie class is impressive, especially considering they didn't draft either Held or Akoa Makani. The latter is not the shooter Held is, but her well-rounded game has helped her affect many other parts of the game. Her perimeter defense is something to watch as the season progresses. She, Thomas and Copper can shut opposing guards down, something that could win them playoff games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More