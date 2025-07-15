WNBA Rookie of the Year (ROY) Rankings 2025: Kiki Iriafen surges past Mystics teammate Sonia Citron ft. Paige Bueckers (Week 9)

After the ninth week of the WNBA season, Paige Bueckers remains in the driving seat for the Rookie of the Year, while Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron duke it out for the second and third spots. Bueckers has continued her dominance after putting up solid performances despite the Wings’ ongoing struggles.

Citron lost her place in second after a week of inconsistent performances saw teammate Kiki Iriafen take over. While both have been phenomenal for first-team players, Iriafen’s efficiency over the past week gives her the edge over Citron.

Other rookies have also been impressive, especially Monique Akoa Makani and Janelle Salaun, who both had big moments for their teams.

Let's take a look at the WNBA's Rookie of the Year rankings after Week 9.

WNBA Rookie of the Year rankings after Week 9

#1 Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings)

Dallas Wings v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty

Paige Bueckers continues to dominate the Rookie of the Year race, but has had a shaky week as far as efficiency goes. She shot 3 for 11, finishing with 11 points against the Mercury on Monday. In the next game, Bueckers went 5 for 20 and finished with 17 points and four assists.

She bounced back against the Indiana Fever on Saturday, recording 21 points, four rebounds and four assists, shooting 9 for 15. While the Dallas Wings have lost three in a row, Bueckers has been stellar and maintains her place as the best rookie in 2025.

#2 Kiki Iriafen (Washington Mystics)

Washington Mystics v Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty

It has been a solid week for Kiki Iriafen, who has managed to surpass her teammate, Sonia Citron, with her consistent play in the paint. Iriafen made up for last week’s shooting slump with a solid scoring display throughout this week. She has shot 50.0% over the last three games, recording 11.0 points per game. Moreover, Iriafen was on the brink of averaging a double-double with 9.3 rebounds per game.

#3 Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics)

Las Vegas Aces v Washington Mystics - Source: Getty

Sonia Citron had made a solid push, taking over Kiki Iriafen to grab the second spot in the Rookie of the Year race last week. But she has fallen off target lately, failing to record double-digits in points on two occasions.

Citron finished with seven points against the Minnesota Lynx and scored just nine points against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday. Furthermore, she hasn’t contributed much to the offense lately and has also been cold from deep, shooting 25.0% over the last three games.

#4 Monique Akoa Makani (Phoenix Mercury)

WNBA: JUL 14 Phoenix Mercury at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty

Monique Akoa Makani continues to prove her worth to the Phoenix Mercury, helping the team to three crucial victories over the past week. She is now averaging 8.6 ppg and 2.7 apg.

Makani’s efficiency from deep hasn’t gone unnoticed, as teams have slowly begun to pay her extra attention near the perimeter. She is shooting 45.7% from the field and 43.1% from 3-point range. Her efficiency on offense alone makes her worthy of a spot in the Rookie of the Year race.

#5 Janelle Salaun (Golden State Valkyries)

Minnesota Lynx v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty

Janelle Salaun is back in the race for Rookie of the Year following her stellar performance over the weekend. Salaun has been a key part of the Valkyries’ front court this season. She had been rusty since returning from the EuroBasket tournament at the start of July, but is back to being her best self.

Salaun finished with 16 points and six rebounds in a 104-102 loss against the Aces on Saturday. She was also stellar on Monday, recording 12 points and three rebounds in a 78-77 loss against the Mercury. She is now averaging 9.5 ppg and 5.1 rpg for the season.

