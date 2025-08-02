WNBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes breaks silence after DiJonai Carrington's name surfaces on trade block

Dallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes was asked point-blank about trade rumors surrounding star guard DiJonai Carrington on Friday. The Wings suffered an 88-78 loss at home against the Indiana Fever, watching their season go from bad to worse. The team currently ranks 11th in the league with an abysmal 8-21 record.Carrington delivered yet another underwhelming performance in the loss, which came at a time when her name has surfaced on the trade block. Meanwhile, coach Koclanes gave a measured response when pressed about the Carrington trade rumors and his approach to keeping the team united.&quot;That's pro sports,&quot; Koclanes told reporters. &quot;You try to just keep that locker room together and keep that team tight. And day to day go about our business and focus on the task at hand.&quot;With star rookie Paige Bueckers on the team, the Dallas Wings have been closely monitored by fans and pundits. In fact, there has been continuous chatter on social media about the Dallas-based franchise potentially shipping DiJonai Carrington in an effort to retool the current roster, which hasn’t yielded much success this season.The trade rumors surrounding Carrington only intensified after WNBA insider Alexa Philippou recently dropped a bombshell on national TV. Philippou revealed that the league’s reigning Most Improved Player’s name has been circulating on the trade block as she remains one of the candidates to potentially be moved before the August 7 deadline.The Wings have already made one trade this season, parting ways with Carrington’s girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith, in exchange for the Las Vegas Aces’ 2027 WNBA Draft first-round pick. Like Carrington, Smith also joined the Wings in the offseason but failed to make an impact.DiJonai Carrington has failed to make an impact for Dallas WingsWhen the Dallas Wings secured DiJonai Carrington’s services in the offseason, there was palpable optimism surrounding the franchise’s future. The star guard was coming off the best season of her career last year while representing the Connecticut Sun.Her fit with the Wings, however, hasn’t worked out as anticipated. Carrington began the season in the starting lineup but was later moved to the bench as coach Chris Koclanes scrambled to make changes amid the team’s struggles to win games.The decision to bench Carrington hasn’t paid off either as the Wings continue to lose games at a rapid rate. Meanwhile, the defensive-minded guard is averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game on 35.4% shooting, including 26.0% from beyond the arc.