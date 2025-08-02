"WNBA is not real bro what is this": Fans can't believe their eyes after DiJonai Carrington's shocking blunder against Indiana Fever

The Dallas Wings suffered an 88-78 loss to the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center on Friday. The WNBA's reigning Most Improved Player, DiJonai Carrington, endured a forgettable outing as Dallas dropped its second consecutive game and fell to a disappointing 8-21 record.During the game, Carrington was involved in a bizarre play that shocked onlookers. In the final minute of the third quarter, the star guard dribbled the ball up the court and heaved it toward the basket with no real direction or precision. She also appeared to travel on the play, while officials ignored what seemed to be an attempt to draw a foul.Social media buzzed as soon as video of Carrington's blunder surfaced online. WNBA fans showed no mercy and candidly ripped the Wings guard for flopping on the play.&quot;WNBA is not real bro what is this,&quot; a user commented.BricksCenter @BricksCenterLINKWNBA is not real bro what is this 😭😭😭Commented another:Steve Bennett @stevebennett801LINKWTF was that?! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣A fan said:Kyrie02 @kyrie_0202LINKCarrington is terrible lmaoooooAnother said:RC @reingnightLINKThey should pay the audience to watch their gameA user wrote:Kirk @BrushEmBackLINKShes been watching AR apparently!&quot;Imagine getting paid for this,&quot; wrote another.Eric Jensen @EricJensen70328LINKImagine getting paid for this.DiJonai Carrington struggles in loss against Indiana FeverDiJonai Carrington came off the bench for the Dallas Wings during their disappointing loss to the Indiana Fever. The former Connecticut Sun guard failed to make an impact on either end of the floor and her poor outing played a big role in Dallas suffering yet another defeat this season.Carrington finished the game with just four points on 1 of 4 shooting from the field and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. She added three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16:16 minutes. The Wings guard committed five turnovers and posted a -7 plus/minus rating.In their next game, the Wings are scheduled to lock horns with the Eastern Conference-leading New York Liberty on Tuesday. The team will need a much-improved performance from Carrington if they hope to snap their two-game losing streak.