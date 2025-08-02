  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • DiJonai Carrington
  • "WNBA is not real bro what is this": Fans can't believe their eyes after DiJonai Carrington's shocking blunder against Indiana Fever

"WNBA is not real bro what is this": Fans can't believe their eyes after DiJonai Carrington's shocking blunder against Indiana Fever

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 02, 2025 02:00 GMT
WNBA: JUL 25 Dallas Wings at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
"WNBA is not real bro what is this": Fans can't believe their eyes after DiJonai Carrington's shocking blunder against Indiana Fever. (Image Source: Getty)

The Dallas Wings suffered an 88-78 loss to the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center on Friday. The WNBA's reigning Most Improved Player, DiJonai Carrington, endured a forgettable outing as Dallas dropped its second consecutive game and fell to a disappointing 8-21 record.

Ad

During the game, Carrington was involved in a bizarre play that shocked onlookers. In the final minute of the third quarter, the star guard dribbled the ball up the court and heaved it toward the basket with no real direction or precision. She also appeared to travel on the play, while officials ignored what seemed to be an attempt to draw a foul.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Social media buzzed as soon as video of Carrington's blunder surfaced online. WNBA fans showed no mercy and candidly ripped the Wings guard for flopping on the play.

"WNBA is not real bro what is this," a user commented.
Ad

Commented another:

Ad

A fan said:

Ad

Another said:

Ad

A user wrote:

Ad
"Imagine getting paid for this," wrote another.
Ad

DiJonai Carrington struggles in loss against Indiana Fever

DiJonai Carrington came off the bench for the Dallas Wings during their disappointing loss to the Indiana Fever. The former Connecticut Sun guard failed to make an impact on either end of the floor and her poor outing played a big role in Dallas suffering yet another defeat this season.

Ad

Carrington finished the game with just four points on 1 of 4 shooting from the field and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. She added three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16:16 minutes. The Wings guard committed five turnovers and posted a -7 plus/minus rating.

In their next game, the Wings are scheduled to lock horns with the Eastern Conference-leading New York Liberty on Tuesday. The team will need a much-improved performance from Carrington if they hope to snap their two-game losing streak.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications