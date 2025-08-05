WNBA Trade Rumors: Massive update on Arike Ogunbowale as Dallas Wings explore additional deadline deals

Over the last few weeks, Arike Ogunbowale’s name has circulated on the trade block. With the WNBA trade deadline set for Aug. 7, the Dallas Wings are one franchise expected to explore additional deals to revamp their roster. One popular question on social media has been whether the Dallas-based franchise will pull the plug on their superstar, Ogunbowale.

Dallas insider Joey Mistretta dropped a massive update on Ogunbowale’s future on Monday. He confirmed that the Wings are not planning to part ways with the star guard, who is in the third and final year of her $725,952 deal. That said, the Wings insider also confirmed that the franchise remains open to exploring more trade deals before Thursday’s deadline.

"A source did tell me the Wings are open to various possibilities at the trade deadline, although the focus is on rebuilding," Mistretta tweeted.

"Arike Ogunbowale likely won’t be traded. Remains to be seen if Dallas will make any other especially notable moves. I do think the Wings believe in their current core of players."

The Dallas Wings have already been part of two huge trades this season. The franchise first traded NaLyssa Smith to the Las Vegas Aces and recently parted ways with DiJonai Carrington, sending the WNBA’s reigning Most Improved Player to the Minnesota Lynx. With two veterans gone, it will be interesting to see what the front office decides to do with Arike Ogunbowale.

Disappointing season for Arike Ogunbowale so far

Arike Ogunbowale is enduring the worst season of her WNBA career. The veteran guard is averaging career lows in points, rebounds, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage. The 5-foot-8 guard is putting up 15.7 points on 36.6% shooting, including 31.5% from beyond the arc, along with 2.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Her consistently poor production has been a major factor in the Dallas Wings’ horrendous campaign. The franchise ranks 11th in the league and last in the Western Conference with an 8-21 record.

