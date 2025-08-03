The WNBA trade deadline is set for August 7 and several followers of the league are wondering whether Diamond Miller will remain Napheesa Collier’s teammate with the Minnesota Lynx. The young shooting guard, who is on a three-year, $233,468 contract, sparked major trade buzz on Saturday after a cryptic social media activity.The Lynx trounced the Las Vegas Aces 111-58 in one of the most emphatic wins in WNBA history. Despite the blowout, coach Cheryl Reeve handed Miller a DNP (Did Not Play), and it wasn’t injury-related. The Lynx coach simply elected to keep the 6-foot-3 guard on the bench.After the game, Miller was active on social media as several netizens voiced their surprise over her not getting minutes against the Aces. Many fans speculated that Miller might not be on the Lynx’s roster after the trade deadline. Adding more fuel to the fire, the Lynx guard retweeted a fan’s post.The retweet wasn’t the only social media activity from Diamond Miller that fueled the trade rumors. The young guard allegedly unfollowed the Minnesota Lynx on Instagram, a move quickly spotted by fans.The Lynx boast the best record in the league this season (24-5). Napheesa Collier and her squad remain the frontrunners, along with the New York Liberty, to win the title. The franchise might look to offload Miller before the trade deadline in order to add a valuable piece to the roster or acquire draft compensation.How has Diamond Miller performed this season?Diamond Miller is averaging a career low in minutes this season. While she is averaging more points per game than last season, her scoring is still significantly lower than in her rookie year. This season, the young guard is averaging 4.1 points on 53.8% shooting from beyond the arc.Miller has shown that, given the opportunity, she is more than capable of being a dependable player for a team. In her rookie season in 2023, she averaged 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 40.3%, including 30.7% from 3-point range.