All eyes are on Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings ahead of the August 7 WNBA trade deadline. DiJonai Carrington's name is already making the rounds on the trade block as the franchise is expected to retool its roster. On Saturday, Myisha Hines-Allen, who is on a one-year, $203,000 contract, joined her teammate Carrington on trade watch.According to Wings reporter Joey Mistretta, several title-contending teams would be eager to acquire Hines-Allen if Dallas made her available on the trade block.Mistretta also made it clear that the Wings have not shown any indication so far that they intend to part ways with the veteran forward. Hines-Allen's elite defensive ability, coupled with her experience, has made her a highly sought-after name as the trade deadline approaches.Joey Mistretta @JoeyMistretta_LINKOne thing I've heard that stands out: People I trust -- although not associated with the Wings -- have said they expect Myisha Hines-Allen to draw some level of interest from contenders should Dallas make her available in trade talks.Myisha Hines-Allen is currently in her eighth year in the league. She won a WNBA title in 2019 during her stint with the Washington Mystics. This season, the veteran frontcourt player has quietly done her job, though it hasn't received much attention due to the Dallas Wings' dismal overall performance.Hines-Allen is averaging 6.4 points per game on an efficient 47.1% shooting from the floor. The former Mystics star is also averaging 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.Dallas Wings are eager to build for the futureThe report from Joey Mistretta also stated that the Dallas Wings are focused on building for the future, with Paige Bueckers as their centerpiece, rather than achieving anything significant in the short term. The franchise is reportedly &quot;open&quot; to exploring the trade market to move a few players on the roster in a bid to add valuable pieces or draft picks.The responsibility of retooling the roster sits firmly on GM Curt Miller's shoulders. With the deadline less than a week away, all eyes will be on how the Wings choose to play their hand.