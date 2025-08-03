  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Dallas Wings
  • WNBA Trade Rumors: Paige Bueckers' $203,000 Wings teammate on radar of multiple contending teams ahead of deadline

WNBA Trade Rumors: Paige Bueckers' $203,000 Wings teammate on radar of multiple contending teams ahead of deadline

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 03, 2025 04:32 GMT
Dallas Wings v Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
WNBA Trade Rumors: Paige Bueckers' $203,000 Wings teammate Myisha Hines-Allen on radar of multiple contending teams ahead of deadline. (Image Source: Getty)

All eyes are on Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings ahead of the August 7 WNBA trade deadline. DiJonai Carrington’s name is already making the rounds on the trade block as the franchise is expected to retool its roster. On Saturday, Myisha Hines-Allen, who is on a one-year, $203,000 contract, joined her teammate Carrington on trade watch.

Ad

According to Wings reporter Joey Mistretta, several title-contending teams would be eager to acquire Hines-Allen if Dallas made her available on the trade block.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Mistretta also made it clear that the Wings have not shown any indication so far that they intend to part ways with the veteran forward. Hines-Allen’s elite defensive ability, coupled with her experience, has made her a highly sought-after name as the trade deadline approaches.

Ad

Myisha Hines-Allen is currently in her eighth year in the league. She won a WNBA title in 2019 during her stint with the Washington Mystics. This season, the veteran frontcourt player has quietly done her job, though it hasn’t received much attention due to the Dallas Wings’ dismal overall performance.

Ad

Hines-Allen is averaging 6.4 points per game on an efficient 47.1% shooting from the floor. The former Mystics star is also averaging 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Dallas Wings are eager to build for the future

The report from Joey Mistretta also stated that the Dallas Wings are focused on building for the future, with Paige Bueckers as their centerpiece, rather than achieving anything significant in the short term. The franchise is reportedly "open" to exploring the trade market to move a few players on the roster in a bid to add valuable pieces or draft picks.

Ad

The responsibility of retooling the roster sits firmly on GM Curt Miller’s shoulders. With the deadline less than a week away, all eyes will be on how the Wings choose to play their hand.

Also read: WNBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes breaks silence after DiJonai Carrington's name surfaces on trade block

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications