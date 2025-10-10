"You're an amazing basketball player": Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull and more send heartfelt wishes as $1,987 forward leaves Fever

Indiana Fever veteran Shey Peddy received tremendous love from her teammates, including Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull, after her farewell message. Peddy signed a $1,987 hardship deal with the team in September for the rest of the season after multiple seven-day contracts due to the Fever's injury situation.

The 36-year-old was part of Indiana's unexpected playoff run to the semis, making notable contributions off the bench. Despite a short stint, Peddy left an emotional note for the Fever fans and the locker room. Here's what she wrote on Instagram on Thursday:

"Joining a team late isn’t easy, but from the moment I stepped in, it felt like I was meant to be here. From the bonds I made to the challenges we faced, this season was truly 1 of 1, and I’m blessed to have been a part of this special group.

"Thank you Fever fans for the love, support and showing out every game! Thank you to my teammates for rocking with me and making this season unforgettable. My heart is full because of you ladies. “We all we got. We all we need” 🫶🏾"

"In my voice… HOLD THATTT!!!"

Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull and several other players returned the love to Shey Peddy with heartfelt comments.

"You’re an amazing basketball player ❤️❤️ the bestttt," Boston wrote.

"HOLD THAT," Hull added.

Natasha Howard, Bree Hall, Briana Turner, Sydney Colson, Chloe Bibby, Mikayla Timpson, Aari McDonald and Damiris Dantas also left comments on the post.

Comments under Shey Peddy's post

Peddy played 15 games, averaging 5.1 points and 2.1 assists, shooting 49.1%, including 45.7% from 3. She had a quiet run in the playoffs until the season-ending Game 5 against the Aces in the semis, in which she tallied 13 points on 5 of 9 shots, keeping the Fever alive late in the game.

Shey Peddy among Fever free agents unlikely to return with Aliyah Boston and Fever

Shey Peddy is on the long list of free agent players in 2026 who would have played their last game on the Indiana Fever. It also includes Lexie Hull, a restricted free agent, Sophie Cunningham, veteran starter Natasha Howard and Aari McDonald, among others.

Peddy will be 37 next year. Despite making a significant impact, she's unlikely to crack the rotation once Caitlin Clark and potentially Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Lexie Hull return.

The Fever's young core matured significantly amid a turbulent season disturbed by injuries and the organization could be inclined to not invest as much in veterans as they did last year.

