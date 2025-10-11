"You were the turning point of the season": Emotional DiJonai Carrington pours her heart out as NaLyssa Smith brings home WNBA crown

WNBA star DiJonai Carrington penned a special message for her girlfriend NaLyssa Smith on Friday. Smith won her first WNBA championship after the Las Vegas Aces swept the Phoenix Mercury 4-0 in the finals. The star forward made a huge contribution to the Aces’ success and her frontcourt partnership with A’ja Wilson was pivotal in turning the season around for Las Vegas.In closeout Game 4, the former Indiana Fever star delivered another efficient performance and shone brightly in a complementary role to the Aces’ stars. After watching her partner be rewarded for her hard work and perseverance during a roller-coaster season, Carrington poured her heart out in celebrating Smith’s success.&quot;My baby is a WNBA champion,&quot; Carrington tweeted. &quot;I’m so so freaking proud of you!!!!! You were the turning point of the season @NaLyssaSmith!!!! I love you beyond words!&quot;The Aces acquired NaLyssa Smith late in June when their season was in disarray and the franchise needed a spark to turn things around. When Smith arrived in Las Vegas from Dallas via trade, the Aces were fifth in the standings with an 8-8 record.Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon immediately inserted Smith into the starting lineup and the forward’s arrival sparked a historic run for the team. The Aces finished the regular season with a 22-6 record, with Smith playing her role to perfection.DiJonai Carrington pulled up to support NaLyssa SmithDespite being injured and on crutches, DiJonai Carrington showed up to support her girlfriend NaLyssa Smith in Game 4 at the PHX Arena. The former Most Improved Player shared a heart-melting moment with Smith on the court after the game concluded on Friday,and the duo also posed for the cameras.Carrington and Smith began the 2025 WNBA season as teammates with the Dallas Wings. With the Wings struggling to win games, Smith was first traded to the Aces and Carrington was later sent to the Minnesota Lynx.Carrington fit perfectly with the Lynx, just as Smith found a home in Las Vegas. Luck, however, wasn’t on Carrington’s side as the star guard suffered a season-ending injury during the first round of the playoffs.