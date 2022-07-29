Create
100 most hilarious Valorant IGNs to use in 2022

In-game names are unique to every player (Image via Riot Games)
Amitesh Dhar
Modified Jul 29, 2022 01:53 PM IST

In-game names (IGNs) can be helpful in terms of being able to establish an identity in Valorant. Many people are skeptical of revealing their names online, so IGNs help them maintain anonymity while giving them an alternate identity online.

Valorant users can set up their IGNs the moment they create an account. Although this can be changed later, they can modify their names only once every 30 days.

Interestingly enough, many gamers love to get creative when it comes to setting up an IGN.

100 quirky and funny names to use in Valorant

  1. I AM NOOB
  2. Groot
  3. RawChickenSoup
  4. Beetroot Pizza
  5. Nevermind
  6. Unnamed
  7. RealNameHidden
  8. Backseat Sova
  9. FakeAveragePlayer
  10. Plasticmain
  11. BuffSentinelsPlease
  12. SmallBrainNoMain
  13. CerealKiller
  14. LowlightMachine
  15. JohnWick'sDog
  16. NoCap
  17. JohnCena'sHand
  18. YellowTaxi
  19. ShaquilleOatmeal
  20. BigSadHappenin
  21. PinkBovine
  22. AnxiousKitten
  23. DepressedStarfish
  24. QWERTYUniform
  25. KeyboardPolice
  26. AngryKoala
  27. BananaBreadPie
  28. DisappointedParent
  29. TechnoApe
  30. PapaJoe's
  31. SmokingKills
  32. SecondarySidekick
  33. GarlicLemonade
  34. Halfbakedtomato
  35. RIPAimbot
  36. Leavemealone
  37. UnemployedAssassin
  38. DamagedPotatoes
  39. AquaticBoggart
  40. LanguidWatson
  41. GlisteningBaa
  42. OafishMidnight
  43. HellishMona
  44. DamagedLever
  45. OptimalBookshelf
  46. GarrulousPopYieldingSplat
  47. JudiciousStick
  48. OnerousAutumn
  49. PicayuneStick
  50. LudicrousJangleHumdrum
  51. PsychedelicEmerald
  52. FumblingJosie
  53. JuvenileHollie
  54. VulgarSmash
  55. RambunctiousDispenser
  56. GruesomeBonemeal
  57. ScintillatingTorch
  58. MereAurora
  59. AbhorrentMap
  60. TruculentYelp
  61. BustlingHeidi
  62. ElfinVines
  63. ObsequiousCloc
  64. kWakefulVincent
  65. HolisticHuh
  66. TacitBeamer
  67. AuspiciousFrankel
  68. MeekBurp
  69. BerserkCitation
  70. ElasticRibbit
  71. AlluringIce
  72. QuixoticTweet
  73. ShrillNijinsky
  74. SwelteringSabino
  75. RambunctiousGlug
  76. LewdBanter
  77. AbnormalCheva
  78. lElasticRojo
  79. WakefulPhew
  80. ZoicHyperion
  81. DisastrousRibot
  82. OverwroughtFlyingbolt
  83. AngryGrandpa
  84. MelodicBernborough
  85. DivergentMelon
  86. WarySpanky
  87. StupendousAjax
  88. LudicrousGlug
  89. NondescriptHollie
  90. ExuberantRuffian
  91. DerangedSkewball
  92. CageyChloe
  93. BawdyHuh
  94. PlacidPop
  95. VulgarOscar
  96. Leakingbarrel
  97. Pleasedontkillme
  98. LetmeSleep
  99. NoRush
  100. WaferStixSupremacy

While this is a list of some of the most quirky and funny names to use in the game, it isn't absolute. The quirky quotient behind an IGN in Valorant is limited to the player's creativity.

However, they need to remember not to use vulgar words or gestures while picking an IGN for themselves. It sends a very wrong message to the entire community.

Step-by-step guide on changing IGN in Valorant

Here's a quick breakdown of how users can change their IGNs. Before going on to that, they need to keep in mind that they can modify their names only once every 30 days.

Step 1: Gamers must log into their accounts on the Riot Games website. Alternatively, they can also navigate to their accounts through the Riot Client. There is a humanoid icon in the top right corner of the window. They need to click on that icon and then on Account Settings.

Players will have to click on the highlighted icon as shown in the picture (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)
Step 2: Clicking on the Account Settings should take users to the Riot website, where they will be asked to log in again.

Step 3: Once the login process is complete, they are prompted to enter the code sent to their email ids registered with Riot.

Step 4: After successfully logging into their account, gamers must click on the Riot ID tab on the left panel.

Step 5: Clicking the tab should open up a page with their Riot username and tag. Here, readers can change their names and the tag associated with their names. A tag is usually a 4-digit number, but they can choose to input any word or number they want. This code needs to contain a minimum of three digits or alphabets.

Users can choose a Valorant name that is unique to them (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)
Step 6: Once gamers are satisfied with their new name, they need to save the changes before they exit the website.

