100 most hilarious Valorant IGNs to use in 2022

In-game names (IGNs) can be helpful in terms of being able to establish an identity in Valorant. Many people are skeptical of revealing their names online, so IGNs help them maintain anonymity while giving them an alternate identity online.

Valorant users can set up their IGNs the moment they create an account. Although this can be changed later, they can modify their names only once every 30 days.

Interestingly enough, many gamers love to get creative when it comes to setting up an IGN.

100 quirky and funny names to use in Valorant

I AM NOOB Groot RawChickenSoup Beetroot Pizza Nevermind Unnamed RealNameHidden Backseat Sova FakeAveragePlayer Plasticmain BuffSentinelsPlease SmallBrainNoMain CerealKiller LowlightMachine JohnWick'sDog NoCap JohnCena'sHand YellowTaxi ShaquilleOatmeal BigSadHappenin PinkBovine AnxiousKitten DepressedStarfish QWERTYUniform KeyboardPolice AngryKoala BananaBreadPie DisappointedParent TechnoApe PapaJoe's SmokingKills SecondarySidekick GarlicLemonade Halfbakedtomato RIPAimbot Leavemealone UnemployedAssassin DamagedPotatoes AquaticBoggart LanguidWatson GlisteningBaa OafishMidnight HellishMona DamagedLever OptimalBookshelf GarrulousPopYieldingSplat JudiciousStick OnerousAutumn PicayuneStick LudicrousJangleHumdrum PsychedelicEmerald FumblingJosie JuvenileHollie VulgarSmash RambunctiousDispenser GruesomeBonemeal ScintillatingTorch MereAurora AbhorrentMap TruculentYelp BustlingHeidi ElfinVines ObsequiousCloc kWakefulVincent HolisticHuh TacitBeamer AuspiciousFrankel MeekBurp BerserkCitation ElasticRibbit AlluringIce QuixoticTweet ShrillNijinsky SwelteringSabino RambunctiousGlug LewdBanter AbnormalCheva lElasticRojo WakefulPhew ZoicHyperion DisastrousRibot OverwroughtFlyingbolt AngryGrandpa MelodicBernborough DivergentMelon WarySpanky StupendousAjax LudicrousGlug NondescriptHollie ExuberantRuffian DerangedSkewball CageyChloe BawdyHuh PlacidPop VulgarOscar Leakingbarrel Pleasedontkillme LetmeSleep NoRush WaferStixSupremacy

While this is a list of some of the most quirky and funny names to use in the game, it isn't absolute. The quirky quotient behind an IGN in Valorant is limited to the player's creativity.

However, they need to remember not to use vulgar words or gestures while picking an IGN for themselves. It sends a very wrong message to the entire community.

Step-by-step guide on changing IGN in Valorant

Here's a quick breakdown of how users can change their IGNs. Before going on to that, they need to keep in mind that they can modify their names only once every 30 days.

Step 1: Gamers must log into their accounts on the Riot Games website. Alternatively, they can also navigate to their accounts through the Riot Client. There is a humanoid icon in the top right corner of the window. They need to click on that icon and then on Account Settings.

Players will have to click on the highlighted icon as shown in the picture (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

Step 2: Clicking on the Account Settings should take users to the Riot website, where they will be asked to log in again.

Step 3: Once the login process is complete, they are prompted to enter the code sent to their email ids registered with Riot.

Step 4: After successfully logging into their account, gamers must click on the Riot ID tab on the left panel.

Step 5: Clicking the tab should open up a page with their Riot username and tag. Here, readers can change their names and the tag associated with their names. A tag is usually a 4-digit number, but they can choose to input any word or number they want. This code needs to contain a minimum of three digits or alphabets.

Users can choose a Valorant name that is unique to them (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

Step 6: Once gamers are satisfied with their new name, they need to save the changes before they exit the website.

