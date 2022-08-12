100 Thieves vs Cloud9: VCT NA LCQ - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

This year's Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA LCQ is heating up. With the Grand Finals slowly inching closer, some teams have already dropped out, while others are still fighting for a spot in it, and a chance to compete at the Valorant Champions 2022.

After defeating Sentinels in the Lower Bracket Quarter-Finals, 100 Thieves will now face Cloud9 in the Lower-Bracket Semi-Finals. Cloud9, on the other hand, will be fighting for another shot at the Grand Finals.

The team was initially placed in the Upper Bracket but lost against The Guard and dropped to the Lower Bracket. They will be looking to avenge this loss and secure a place in the Grand Finals, but will have to go through a few hurdles in order to do so.

Given that a lot is at stake here, both the teams will be doing their best to progress forward in the tournament.

100 Thieves vs Cloud9: Which team has a higher chance of winning the VCT NA LCQ Lower Bracket Semi-Finals?

Predictions

It's difficult to answer this question. Both these teams have a very strong roster that is stacked with really skilled players. It could be anyone's game on the day of the match.

However, Cloud9 has a fairly new roster when compared to 100 Thieves. While this is something that could be exploited, it could also work to the former's advantage. Having a new roster would mean a new set of strategies, and that can come off as an element of surprise in the match.

Although their loss against The Guard was slightly disappointing, there's always a possibility that Cloud9 still come up with some brilliant plays and bag the match.

100 Thieves, on the other hand, will be coming into the match pumped up from their victory against Sentinels. The latter has a really brilliant roster, and it's difficult to win against such talent. Given that they were able to win that match up, some amazing plays can be expected from them in the VCT NA LCQ Lower Bracket Semi-Finals as well.

Head-to-head results

As mentioned above, predicting the outcome of this match is slightly difficult. Both these teams are good at Valorant and are capable of winning almost every encounter. Both have displayed brilliant teamwork throughout the course of the VCT NA LCQ tournament as well.

Cloud9 and 100 Thieves have faced off against each other only once this year. And the former emerged victorious in that encounter. Given they haven't faced off each other enough number of times, neither team is at an advantage here.

Recent results

Cloud9 has managed to defeat 100 Thieves once, so it shouldn't be difficult for them to pull off another victory against the team. That said, if their recent results have to be considered, 100 Thieves have won only two out of their last five matches, while Cloud9 have won four of their last five matches.

Taking everything into account, the predictions look to be in favor of Cloud9 for now. However, everything will boil down to which team performs better on the day of the event.

Potential lineups

100 Thieves

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk

Derrek "Derrek" Ha

Brenden "stellar" McGrath (IGL)

William "Will" Cheng

Sean "bang" Bezerra

Cloud9

Nathan "leaf" Orf

Anthony "vanity" Malaspina

Rahul "curry" Nemani

Erick "Xeppaa" Bach

Mitch "mitch" Semago

When and where to watch

This VCT NA LCQ Lower Bracket Semi-Finals match will be broadcasted on VCT's official Twitch and YouTube channels. It is scheduled for August 12, 4:00 pm PDT/7:00 pm EDT or August 13, 4:30 am IST/12:00 am BST.

