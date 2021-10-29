100 Thieves vs Rise: Valorant NA LCQ - Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant NA Last Chance Qualifier’s Upper Bracket Semifinals and Lower Bracket Round 1 concluded yesterday. With the end of Lower Bracket Round 1, the tournament also saw its first two eliminations.

The Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifiers are hosted to give one team a wildcard entry into the Valorant Champions. The tournament started with a total of eight teams and currently stands with six competing teams. The battle between the deserving teams will go on until only one makes it out of the tournament.

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na The wait is over. North America's #VALORANTLCQ is back! The fight for the final NA spot at VALORANT Champions continues today. The wait is over. North America's #VALORANTLCQ is back! The fight for the final NA spot at VALORANT Champions continues today. https://t.co/Jee59OSYuk

On winning the Upper Bracket Semifinals, 100 Thieves and Rise will be competing in the Upper Bracket Final to get a slot in the Grand Final. Whichever team loses in this bracket will get a second chance to go back to the Grand Final by competing in the Lower Bracket Final.

Valorant NA Last Chance Qualifier: 100 Thieves vs Rise

Prediction and head-to-head

Both North American giants have proven themselves back-to-back since the beginning of the tournament.

100 Thieves and Rise have never gone head to head before in their entire careers in the NA region. But this time around, they are going against each other in the Upper Bracket Final.

Even though these teams have never faced off before, assumptions can be made from their past victories and performances. Observing both team’s past encounters, it can be said that 100 Thieves shows a better promise of winning the Upper Bracket Final and moving to the Grand Final.

When and where to watch

Fans who wish to watch the two teams face off against each other live can tune in to the Valorant Champions Tour channel on YouTube and Twitch to watch the livestream at 6:30 am IST(+5:30 GMT) on October 30, 2021.

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na Two teams eliminated, six remain. Here is the updated bracket after Day 3 of the #VALORANTLCQ . The fight continues tomorrow at 12pm PT. Two teams eliminated, six remain. Here is the updated bracket after Day 3 of the #VALORANTLCQ. The fight continues tomorrow at 12pm PT. https://t.co/hu1BfVEGLU

Recent results of 100 Thieves and Rise

When comparing the match histories of both teams, 100 Thieves have won four of the last five matches, while Rise has only won three of them. However, both teams perform similarly on the main stage, so it would be interesting to see who will make it to the Grand Final.

Rosters for NA LCQ

100 Thieves

Spencer "Hiko" Martin

Nicholas "nitr0" Cannella

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk

Ethan "Ethan" Arnold

Aaron "b0i" Thao

Rise

Ryan "Shanks" Ngo

Phat "supamen" Le

Kevin "POISED" Ngo

Derrek "Derrek" Ha

Jason "neptune" Tran

