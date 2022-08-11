100Thieves vs Sentinels: VCT NA LCQ - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The VCT NA LCQ is heating up as the tournament slowly inches towards the Grand Finals.

While The Guard and FaZe Clan will be fighting for a spot in the finale, Sentinels and 100Thieves will be fighting to secure a spot in the upcoming Lower Bracket semi-finals.

Both Sentinels and 100Thieves have had a rocky start to the tournament. The teams were a part of the Upper Bracket. However, they lost their matches and are now in the Lower Bracket.

With a spot in the VCT NA LCQ Grand Finals and a potential spot in the Valorant Championship 2022 on the line, both teams will be giving their best in the match.

Sentinels vs 100 Thieves: Which team stands a chance of winning the matchup in the VCT NA LCQ?

This question is a rather tricky one. Both teams have had a slow start to this tournament. However, their rosters are stacked with players who are really talented and who have performed on the global stage multiple times.

Sentinels, however, have a trump card known as Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek. He is one of the most decorated esports athletes and is known for his impeccable aim. His accuracy is something that the 100Thieves roster will need to watch out for.

Having said that, Shroud is pretty new to Valorant. The match against 100Thieves will be his third match in the tournament. This is something that his opponents can exploit.

Valorant is a game that requires a lot of teamwork. The longer a team plays together, the higher their chemistry. 100Thieves may have an advantage due to the fact that they have been playing together for a longer period of time. Apart from this reason, however, both teams are more or less evenly matched.

Predictions

As mentioned before, it is hard to predict who will win this matchup.

Given how Sentinels performed against Shopify Rebellion, they're turning into a really dangerous team. 100Thieves, on the other hand, put up a valiant effort against FaZe Clan in the VCT NA LCQ Upper Bracket semi-finals but fell short.

100Thieves and Sentinels haven't faced each other this year at all. The last time these two teams went against each other was back in 2021. Sentinels came out victorious on that occasion.

The rosters of both teams have changed since then, so it will be interesting to see how they perform against each other.

Considering all these factors, both squads appear to be on an equal footing right now, and it will all come down to the team that plays a better game on the day of the match.

Potential Lineups

100 Thieves

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk

Derrek "Derrek" Ha

Brenden "stellar" McGrath (IGL)

William "Will" Cheng

Sean "bang" Bezerra

Sentinels

Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan (IGL)

Michael "dapr" Gulino

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek

Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro

When and where to watch

Since this will be the last match either of these two teams will play in the VCT NA LCQ 2022, fans from around the world will be tuning in. The match will be streamed on the official VCT Twitch and YouTube channels. It will be held on August 12 at 4 pm EST/1:30 am IST/ 8:00 pm GMT.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh