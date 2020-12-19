3 content creators to watch in Valorant

Agent abilities in Valorant have allowed content creators to take their creativity to the next level.

While most players use their Agent’s kit in a standard way, some decide to push the boundaries. When it comes to entertainment, watching Valorant content creators can rival watching professionals.

Not only are broadcasters great to learn from, but they also exhibit high-level gameplay. Although they may not be professionals, these guys play in Immortal and Radiant lobbies daily.

Three most enjoyable Valorant content creators

#3 - Average Jonas

Image via Riot Games

There’s a new trick to learn every time Average Jonas uploads or streams.

This guy has an arrow for everything. He has put in the hours in custom games to find the best arrows on every map. His long hours have certainly paid off, as he’s been able to clutch more rounds than anyone can count.

No bomb-defusal attempt goes unchecked when Jonas is logged on. His Shock Darts are shot to perfection, killing anyone who dares to try. With his ultimate, Hunter’s Fury, Jonas has reigned supreme in one-versus-one scenarios.

It’s easy to learn by just watching his streams, but he also has clips that further describe his arrow lineups. There’s no one better to study under for Sova gameplay.

With or without his Sova abilities, Jonas is no slouch with the Operator. Expect some sensational snipes from Jonas every now and then. With this guy, a montage is just waiting to happen. The only thing for sure is that there’s nothing Average about Jonas.

#2 - Flights

Image via Riot Games

Flights can use Raze’s kit in Valorant like no other.

With just two Blast Packs, Flights can quite literally soar across a site at any given time. His resourcefulness with the satchels only makes up a bit of his skill, though. Not only does Flights have great rifle aim, but he’s also a nightmare to deal with when he’s using the Operator.

Raze’s ultimate, Showstopper, combined with Flight’s use of Blast Packs, has created countless highlights. Not to mention, he pulls off these extravagant plays in Radiant lobbies. Before anyone can realize it, Flights has already glided across the map to deliver another highlight.

#1 - Flexinja

Image via Riot Games

Flexinja is a Radiant-ranked Omen-main, who loves to outplay enemies at every turn.

Because he plays Omen pretty much every single game, Flexinja has been able to master the ins-and-outs of the Agent’s abilities to perfection. Despite competing against the highest-ranked players in Valorant, Flexinja is still able to pull off jaw-dropping plays. Even professionals have been astonished by Flexinja’s big-brain plays.

He is exceptional with the sheriff, often turning his team’s eco rounds into thrifty wins. He’s always got a trick up his sleeve for challenging situations.

Flexinja doesn’t only upload his highlights, though. In his Youtube videos, he isn’t scared to show some of his outplay attempts that have failed miserably. But that’s what makes him a great content creator. Through the highlights and lowlights, Flexinja shows how fun Valoarant can be.

