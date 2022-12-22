In Valorant, the crosshair is an essential element of the gameplay. It represents the point where the player aims their weapon, and a well-designed crosshair can improve accuracy and make it easier for the player to aim at enemies. With so many customization options available, it can be tough for players to determine the best crosshair settings.

Various customization options are available for players to tailor their crosshair to their preferences. These settings suit both beginners looking for a simple crosshair and experienced players seeking something more advanced.

Explore the following crosshair settings used by Valorant pros in 2022

1) yay

Cloud9 yay is a highly skilled Valorant player known for his exceptional aim, earning him the nicknames "el diablo" and "yayster." His crosshair, a small white cross with no outlines or gap in the middle, offers excellent visibility in most environments and can be helpful for players looking to improve their aim.

However, it may not be as visible against a bright sky. The crosshair profile code for yay's crosshair is: 0;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

2) ScreaM

Karmine Corp ScreaM, also known as the "headshot machine," has a large cyan cross with a small gap in the middle as his crosshair. This crosshair is highly visible in any environment due to its bright color and large size, which departs from the dot crosshair ScreaM used in CS:GO.

While it may not be preferred by players who prefer smaller crosshairs, it can be helpful for beginners who have trouble tracking smaller crosshair profiles. The crosshair profile code for ScreaM's crosshair is 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;0t;1;0l;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Color: Cyan

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Dot Thickness: 3

Show Inner Lines: Off

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 1

And Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Show Outer Lines: Off

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

And Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

3) nAts

Team Liquid's nAts, a former member of Gambit Esports and champion of the VCT 2021: Stage 3 Masters – Berlin event, uses a small, traditional-looking green crosshair with short lines and a small gap in the middle.

Despite its compact size, the crosshair is still visible due to the outlines being turned on and is effective for taking precise shots at any range. The crosshair profile code for nAts's crosshair is 0;P;c;1;o;1.000;m;1;0a;1.000;0l;2;0t;1;0o;2;0f;0;1b;0;1m;0;1f;0

Color: Green

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

4) aspas

LOUD aspas, a young but highly skilled Valorant player and winner of the Champions 2022 tournament, uses a compact white crosshair with no outlines or gaps in the middle.

The crosshair is tight and unobstructed, making it great for hitting headshots at various ranges without being distracting. The crosshair profile code for aspas's crosshair is 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0b;0;1b;0

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines: 1/4/2/2

Outer Lines: Off

Fade: Off

Movement: Off

Firing Error: Off

5) Boaster

Fnatic Boaster, the in-game leader and initiator of the European team Fnatic, uses a small green crosshair with a gap in the middle and long, thin lines.

The crosshair is highly visible due to its green color and is effective for precise shots at close to medium ranges. The crosshair profile code for Boaster's crosshair is 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;S;c;1;o;1

Crosshair Color: Green

Center Dot: Off

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 2

Inner Lines: On

InnerLine Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 6

Inner Line Thickness: 2

InnerLine offset: 2

Outer Lines: Off

It is noted that each crosshair in Valorant has its specific characteristics and advantages, and it is up to the player to decide which one suits them best. Some players prefer a straightforward dot crosshair for a precise aim, while others favor a more complex crosshair with extra lines or dots for improved visibility.

Ultimately, the ideal Valorant crosshair allows the player to aim accurately and consistently, so it is recommended to try out different options until the most suitable one is found.

