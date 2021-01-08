5 best Valorant players to follow on YouTube

Valorant has turned out to be a revolution in the world of FPS games.

In a genre dominated by games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Fortnite, the developers of Valorant have made their way to the top of the FPS games mountain. It just might be the strongest contender for the game of the year award, and rightfully so!

Valorant took the gaming community by storm when it introduced its creative take on a regular FPS game by adding abilities unique to each agent. The brilliance of this game also lies in how the maps are designed, keeping the utility of these abilities in mind.

Being an FPS game, Valorant requires players to have a good sense of aim. However, players who regularly manage to scrape out the maximum advantage through the wise use of these abilities also turn out to be the winners more often than not.

With the addition of various new agents from time to time, the developers, Rio Games, regularly put fans in awe of their creativity. The gun skins are also really cool and a hefty source of income for the publisher.

Valorant has managed to garner mass popularity, with Riot's report stating that nearly 3 million players played it daily. With this massive number of players and the ever-increasing fan-following of the game, there has also been a surge in the number of YouTube channels consisting of ridiculously amazing Valorant gameplay.

While some belong to players who have the potential to be breakout stars in Valorant, others belong to those who have already turned pro and have played in big tournaments.

Here is a list of five players on YouTube that gamers should follow if they are looking to improve their gameplay, or even if they're just fans of awesome content.