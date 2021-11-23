5 major takeaways from Valorant Champions' exclusive video, Die For You

As the Valorant Champions Tour approaches closer, the excitement for the event rises higher and higher with the passing of each moment.

To celebrate the upcoming event, Riot Games follows the same recipe of releasing animated music videos for Valorant, which they have done before for the MOBA game, League of Legends. These videos follow their distinctive lore and tell stories that relate to the game itself.

Just like League of Legends Worlds, the “Die For You” music video for Valorant Champions is the newly released hit that has gotten players awe-struck with great visuals and affectionate narrative for Riot’s shooter game.

Beyond the Valorant’s latest music video

1) The artist of the song

The first thing to know about the music video is the composer, Nicholas Chiari aka Grabbitz. The artist made his first big boom in the EDM community with “Here With You Now”, labeled by Monstercat.

While his original music titled “All Alone” remains a favorite to many fans. Grabbitz's unique music style got Riot Games' attention, and he has finally created “Die For You” in collaboration with Valorant.

2) The message of the entire video

Besides the music, the video deeply focuses on a lore of its own, making the video stand out. All the agents featured in the video seem to carry one simple message, which is selflessness.

Cynprel - VALORANT Lore @cynprel Brimstone being Atlas, with the context of what’s at stake is *chefs kiss*



Sage scene parallels with her Versus card with Omen.



Phoenix is facing an uncontrollable rage/fire in him, that as we know has resulted in trauma in the past. Brimstone being Atlas, with the context of what’s at stake is *chefs kiss* Sage scene parallels with her Versus card with Omen. Phoenix is facing an uncontrollable rage/fire in him, that as we know has resulted in trauma in the past.

3) Possible lore behind Brimstone

In the video, Brimstone is portrayed as Atlas carrying the world on his shoulders. However, the story might be deeper than just taking the weight of the world on his shoulders. Many fans believe that the visuals connect to Breach protecting his wife during the events of the First Light, which is shown as a huge black spherical object.

4) Phoenix's haunting trauma

On the other hand, Phoenix expresses his rage for the accident he caused in the past during his high school days. Many believe that he was the reason for burning the whole school down, which resulted in trauma.

5) Sage's love of living things

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Finally, Sage is seen with vengeful eyes as she sees things die in front of her. Many fans believe that the scene actually connected to the Sage vs Omen card. However, that can not be confirmed.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar