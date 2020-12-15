5 NA Valorant teams to watch post First Strike

North America has crowned a champion in Valorant.

100 Thieves claimed a commanding 3-1 win over TSM in the NA First Strike tournament final. With the viewership the tournament received, it’s safe to say that Valorant’s esports has arrived, and the top teams have emerged.

Many were surprised by the results of the tournament, though. The results have already warranted roster changes, and more are likely to come.

In esports, each tournament is approached with a win-now mentality; teams look to bounce back quickly and come back stronger for the next event. Some teams underperformed, while others made a name for themselves.

Five teams that are worth a watch after Valorant’s First Strike NA

#5 - TSM

TSM is still clearly a powerhouse in Valorant’s competitive scene. Although they only took one map in the championship, they performed well. The overtime loss on the first map strongly influenced the outcome of the matchup.

All eyes should and will be on TSM in the future. A roster change is improbable, but fans are still wondering what their next move will be. For the organization, improving on pistol rounds has to be a focal point. Whatever TSM does next, the world of Valorant will be watching.

#4 - Cloud 9 Blue

9 Blue is a team that many felt underperformed at the Valorant First Strike. Their loss to T1 stopped them short of the regional finals.

After rumors surfaced about C9’s roster changes, it was announced that Josh “Shinobi” Abastado and the company had parted ways. He acted as the in-game leader for the team, so his departure could strongly affect C9’s strategy going forward.

It's a terrible day for rain... 😭



Today we part ways with the one who has led #C9BLUE through all the ups and downs from the beginning.



Thank you @shinobi_fps and best of luck! pic.twitter.com/D2r1jvZ5PN — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) December 11, 2020

Besides Tyson “Tenz” Ngo, the remaining players on C9 have been lackluster at times. Fans can keep an eye open for other possible roster changes in the future, as nobody’s spot is safe.

#3 - Envy

Envy placed in the top four of the regional finals despite roster changes relatively recently. Austin “Crashies” Roberts and Victor “Food” Wong from T1’s original roster contributed largely to Envy’s success at the Valorant First Strike.

Once the team can build more chemistry and consistency, it will be a force to be reckoned with. Envy seems unlikely to make another roster change anytime soon, so fans should pay attention to what happens next for this squad.

#2 - 100 Thieves

The NA champion has been the most dynamic roster since Valorant esports emerged. 100 Thieves has seen a complete revamp, as the entire original roster, besides Spencer “Hiko” Martin, was replaced.

The decision has paid off, as the team could snag the first-place trophy after being together for such a short span. The roster of CS: GO veterans and quick-reflex duelists has been an excellent formula for 100 Thieves.

With the roster certainly staying the same for the foreseeable future, it’ll be exciting to see what this team can do once it builds some more chemistry.

#1 - Sentinels

Before First Strike, it was hard to find a power rankings list without including Sentinels in the top two. The roster has consistently placed well in every Valorant tournament it has competed in thus far.

Sentinels were taken out by 100 Thieves in the semifinals of First Strike, losing 2-1. The side was the favorite to win for most, but a top-four placement in a regional tournament isn’t too bad. Like TSM, Sentinels has a very solid core roster, so changes seem highly unlikely.

Sentinels will likely remain in the top three for post-First Strike power rankings. Their next move should influence the trajectory of their placement in the next tournament. Only time will tell if the organization will rise, fall, or stagnate in the near future.

