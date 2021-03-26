A detailed guide on how to leave a game in Valorant

Valorant is a fairly new Esports title that has grown incredibly since its inception. During its closed beta phase, the game had its fair share of problems. Some of them included issues in leaving the game when a player wanted to.

While Riot Games fixed most of those issues, some players still face trouble leaving the game.

Exiting an online game mid-way is not recommended since it can ruin the other team members' experience. However, there might be a situation when one has no other option but to leave a game, like an emergency of sorts.

How to leave a game of Valorant

Leaving a game of Valorant isn’t much of a feat unless one does not know how to navigate through the menu. To exit the game, a player must follow the following steps:

Open the menu by pressing the Escape button. Take the cursor to the top right corner of the screen to the gear icon. Click on the gear icon to bring up the UI with options to Leave Match and Exit to Main Menu. Click on the Leave Match option and then press Yes.

Valorant is a 5v5 competitive FPS game, where having a whole team is always a better option than losing a member or two from the team. However, sometimes players come across hackers or players who are AFK.

As a solution, developers introduced the feature of surrendering. Despite that, there might be situations where four team members are from the same lobby, and they are throwing the game on purpose.

In such a scenario, a player must leave the game. Unless developers introduce a feature to kick players out of the game, these recurring problems will not be fixed in Valorant.