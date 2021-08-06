A “Headshot Only” Deathmatch can help low-elo Valorant players pick up the shooter’s basics

Unlike most other FPS titles, low-TTK shooters like Valorant and CS: GO depend heavily on a team’s strategy and a player’s head-clicking skills.

Successful one-taps are not only the most satisfying feelings in the game, but they go a long way in helping a player duel their way out of the trickiest of situations.

You love my 1taps? You love my aces?

There you go my brothers, my last video condenses them all!



Enjoy my best aces so far 👇https://t.co/UyfABPDbAQ



Do you like that kind of fragmovies? Tell me if you want to see more 👀 pic.twitter.com/mMRZMBjLZJ — Liquid ScreaM 🇲🇦 (@ScreaM_) August 4, 2021

However, getting headshots consistently in Valorant is one of the toughest things to pull off. Though the professional players make it look like a walk in the park, what many forget to realize is the hours of practice and perseverance that go behind developing such skills.

Proper game knowledge and crosshair placement are two of the biggest benefactors behind having a good aim. And there is not a single game mode in Valorant that helps newer players realize these two concepts, let alone develop on them.

The practice range does help out in teaching some of the basics, but it’s quite rudimentary in its methods, and the Valorant community wants more out of the alternate game modes than to just be stress relievers.

Valorant can benefit from a “Headshot only” Deathmatch game mode

In a recent Reddit post, the Valorant player who goes by the handle of “dude8885” suggested that the shooter get a Deathmatch mode which only allows headshots.

The Redditor suggests that this mode can be extremely beneficial for newer and low-elo players, as adding it can:

“improve people's mechanical skills, both movement, and aim, since they would get punished for crouching + spraying way more often. It would also improve crosshair placement of lower elo players because if they go into this deathmatch and look at chest/leg level, they will not get a single kill, and they would realize they need to change something up.”

Crosshair placement is a core gameplay skill for any good Valorant player. And a game mode that specifically teaches this will do more than just increase the competitive skills of the players.

Moreover, when it comes to the game mode itself, the Redditor points out the following features that it can carry:

Way faster / instant respawn

Get heal + full ammo when a player gets a kill

Possibly more people in a lobby

All-in-all, the “Headshot only” mode can be a great addition to Valorant, and it’s definitely something that the community wants.

Edited by Shaheen Banu