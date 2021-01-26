A new Valorant bug allows Omen to use his Ultimate ability an infinite number of times

A recently discovered bug allows Valorant players controlling Omen to cancel his ultimate ability after teleporting to the desired location.

Omen is a fan-favorite controller agent in Valorant. His abilities are quite useful for flanking and blocking an opponent's line of sight. His ultimate ability allows him to teleport anywhere on the Valorant map.

A Redditor u/LogicaLogix recently discovered this bug for Omen. The bug essentially allows Omen to teleport an infinite number of times during a match.

This way, the player can move around the map multiple times during a round and keep his ultimate ability changed. This bug can ruin the competitive integrity of Valorant and make each round one-sided.

Unlimited Omen From the Shadows ability in Valorant

Omen is a Radiant, and Controller agent. His basic abilities, Shrouded Step and Paranoia, can let him teleport a short distance and block the opponent’s range of vision.

His signature ability, Dark cover, creates an orb of shadows, essentially blocking the opponent’s line of sight. Omen’s ultimate ability "From the Shadows" can teleport him anywhere on the map instantaneously.

Precise timing is required for players to use this glitch. The player has to perform an action to cancel the ability during the teleportation. Executing it precisely will land the player into the desired location but will fool the game into thinking the ability wasn't used and retain the entire charge to teleport.

Utilizing the bug, a player can teleport multiple times during a round.

Redditor u/LogicaLogix has elaborated on this.

"You have to pull out your knife and left click on the map at the same time, then use an ability right before you tp. however, the timing is very hard to get down, " he said.

The community is not pleased with this recently discovered bug. A dishonest player might incorporate this during a ranked game match. It can ruin the game for both teammates and opponents in Valorant.

Ideally, the developers at Riot Games will patch the bug with the upcoming patches.