Acend vs Gambit Esports: Valorant Champions 2021 grand-finals predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Previewing Acend vs Gambit Esports in Valorant Champions 2021 semi-final (Image via Sportskeeda)
Previewing Acend vs Gambit Esports in Valorant Champions 2021 semi-final (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
Modified Dec 12, 2021 02:07 PM IST
Feature

It all comes down to the final match-day of the Valorant Champions 2021 as Acend will take on Gambit Esports in the grand-finals.

After a series of encounters, only two teams have made their way through to the grand-finals from the 16 participating teams at the start of the campaign. Both teams will take on each other in a best-of-five series tonight. The winner will be crowned Valorant's first World Champions.

Every FLAWLESS, every ACE, every CLUTCH... it's led to this!Join us for the VALORANT Champions Finals: @GambitEsports vs @AcendClubFinals Ceremony begins 9 AM PT. Watch live at valorantesports.com https://t.co/Swv9oBbCpH

Which team will win Valorant Champions 2021?

Acend and Gambit Esports were the two most consistent teams in the Valorant Champions 2021. Neither side has lost a single game since the start of the campaign.

Acend defeated Team Liquid in the semi-finals to make their way through to the grand-finals of the Valorant Champions 2021. They secured a flawless victory with a 2-0 scoreline to send Team Liquid home. Meanwhile, Gambit Esports eliminated KRU Esports after beating them with a 2-1 scoreline.

IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS! The final fight for a chance to be the first to lift the #VALORANTChampions Trophy.@AcendClub vs. @GambitEsports December 12. 9 AM PT. Watch the Opening Ceremony and Finals live at valorantesports.com https://t.co/DfIPkNFHhN

Prediction

Both teams were excellent from the start of the campaign and are now on the verge of winning the most coveted trophy. Both teams are ready to deliver their best to be the world champion.

Acend has a great chance of winning the match against Gambit Esports. The European side love to mix their strategies and agent composition to surprise opponents.

Acend has some stars like Mehmet "cNed" Yağız İpek and Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt, who are backed up by their IGL Santeri "BONECOLD" Sassi's big brain, which allows them to mix up their approach towards the game depending on their opponent. They will surely try to develop something new against Gambit Esports tonight.

However, the Russian side is ready for every adverse situation. Gambit Esports has a great potential to pull off the best in most pressurized situations with their highly strategic gameplay. Players like Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov and Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin, along with their IGL Igor "Redgar" Vlasov's brain, the Berlin Masters' winners, are eyeing the Valorant Champions 2021 trophy.

It's down to TWO! @GambitEsports take on @AcendClub.Who'll be the first winner of #VALORANTChampions? Tune in tomorrow at 9 AM PT for our Finals Ceremony ➡️ valorantesports.com https://t.co/VcRzRyNwpS

Head-to-head

Acend and Gambit Esports faced each other three times previously. Acend has won twice in their last three meetings against Gambit Esports.

Recent results

Acend has won all of their last five games in all competitions. Whereas Gambit Esports has lost once in their previous five games, once against Acend.

Acend vs Gambit Esports recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)
Acend vs Gambit Esports recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential line-up

Acend

  • Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt
  • Patryk "starxo" Kopczynski
  • Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek
  • Vlad "Kiles" Shvets
  • Santeri "Bonecold" Sassi

Gambit Esports

  • Nikita "d3ffo" Sudakov
  • Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin
  • Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov
  • Igor "Redgar" Vlasov
  • Bogdan "sheydos" Naumov

When and where to watch?

Fans can catch the grand-final tie between Acend and Gambit Esports in the Valorant Champions 2021 live on the Valorant Champions Tour Twitch and YouTube channels on December 12, 1:30 a.m. IST.

Edited by Srijan Sen
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who will be the Valorant world champion?

Acend

Gambit Esports

