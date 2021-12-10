×
Acend vs Team Liquid: Valorant Champions 2021 semifinals predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Acend vs Team Liquid kicks off the semifinals stage of the Valorant Champions 2021 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
Modified Dec 10, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Feature

The Valorant Champions 2021 semifinal will start tomorrow. Of the 16 participating teams, only four remain in their quest for glory.

Acend is ready to face Team Liquid in the first semifinal of the Valorant Champions 2021 tomorrow. Both sides are prepared to take a step closer to the most coveted title by winning this best-of-three series.

SEMIFINALS BOUND 🔒 #VALORANTChampions https://t.co/sV7foSoSxn

Acend vs Team Liquid: Which team will qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021 Grand Finals?

Acend qualified for the Valorant Champions 2021 semifinals after beating SEA champions Team Secret 2-0 in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Team Liquid secured their spot in the semifinals of the Valorant Champions 2021 by defeating Cloud9 Blue. They sent the North American side home by clean-sweeping them with a 2-0 scoreline.

Our Semifinalists are officially locked in!#VALORANTChampions resumes Saturday, December 11th. https://t.co/Rdznu9f5Ic

Prediction

It is very tough for anyone to predict the winner between these two sides judging by their recent performances. Both are filled with confidence after their excellent performances at the Valorant Champions 2021.

However, Team Liquid is slightly ahead as they've been more dominant in the tournament. The two brothers, Adil "Scream" Benrlitom and Nabil "Nivera" Benrlito, with support from Travis "L1NK" Mendoza, are the reasons behind the success of Team Liquid in the Valorant Champions 2021.

2-0 for @TeamLiquid and The Headshot Machine! #VALORANTChampions https://t.co/dLmMhv6qX4

Acend has the potential to stop TL from performing miracles once again tonight. The EMEA side has some exciting talents like Mehmet "cNed" Yağız İpek and Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt, who can be unbeatable on their day.

PUMPED UP FOR SEMIS 💪 @AcendClub | #VALORANTChampions https://t.co/kjGtjOQs20

Fans are also eager for a face-to-face battle between Scream and cNed. It will be interesting to see who wins the fight between these two tomorrow.

Head-to-head

Acend and Team Liquid met once previously at the Red Bull Home Ground 2 Grand Finals last month. TL secured a comprehensive 3-1 win and became the champions.

Recent performances

Both sides have been in superb form recently. Acend has won four of their last five games, with the only loss coming against Team Liquid. On the other hand, TL has won all of their five most recent games.

Acend vs Team Liquid recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)
Potential line-up

Acend

  • Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt
  • Patryk "starxo" Kopczynski
  • Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek
  • Vlad "Kiles" Shvets
  • Santeri "Bonecold" Sassi

Team Liquid

  • Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen
  • Travis "L1NK" Mendoza
  • Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom
  • Dom "Soulcas" Sulcas
  • Nabil "Nivera" Benrlitom

Livestream details

Fans can enjoy the semifinal clash between Acend and Team Liquid at the Valorant Champions 2021 live on the Valorant Twitch and YouTube channels on December 11, 10.30 pm IST.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
