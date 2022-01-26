Action PH vs Full Sense: Valorant Zotac Cup Lower Final predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Action PH is ready to face Full Sense in the Lower Final of the Valorant Zotac Cup. This evening, the winner will face Kingsmen in the Grand Finals to take home the lion's share of the $15,000 prize pool.
Eight teams from South Asia and SEA regions (four teams from each region) have qualified for the Valorant Zotac Cup. Out of that, only three teams remain in the competition, with Kingsmen already qualified for the Grand Finals. Action PH and Full Sense will go up against each other in a best-of-three series to secure the other slot of the Grand Finals.
Action PH vs Full Sense: Who will join Kingsmen in the Grand Final of the Valorant Zotac Cup today?
Action PH dropped to the lower bracket after losing against Kingsmen in the Upper Final. Meanwhile, Full Sense defeated Nigma Galaxy in Lower Round 3 tie to keep their tournament dream alive.
Prediction
Recently, both teams have been in excellent form. However, Action PH's winning stream came to a halt after the loss against Kingsmen last night. But they have some players like George "Georggyyy" Lachica and tesseract in the team who can turn the table on their best days.
Meanwhile, Full Sense is filled with experience, and they're one of the favorites to win the tie. They have some exciting talents like Kititkawin "PTC" Rattanasukol and Chanawin "JohnOlsen" Nakchain, who can turn the tie with their high IQ Valorant prowess.
Head-to-head
It is going to be the first meeting between these two sides in any official event. One will surely take the edge in the matchup after today's game.
Recent results
Full Sense has won all of their last five games in all competitions. In contrast, Action PH has lost one against Kingsmen in their last five games in all competitions.
Potential lineup
Action PH
- George "Georggyyy Lachica
- tesseract
- modeskiii
- Philip "Aryu" Vergara
- Emmanuel "Emman" Morales
Full Sense
- Kititkawin "PTC" Rattanasukol
- Nattawat "SuperBusS" Yoosawat
- Chanitpak "ChAlalala" Suwanaprateep
- Chanawin "JohnOlsen" Nakchain
- Thanaphat "Thee" Limpaphan
When and where to watch?
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Fans can watch the match between Action PH and Full Sense live on The Esports Club's YouTube channel on January 2 from 12.00 pm IST.