Action PH vs Full Sense: Valorant Zotac Cup Lower Final predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Action PH is ready to face Full Sense in the Lower Final of the Valorant Zotac Cup. This evening, the winner will face Kingsmen in the Grand Finals to take home the lion's share of the $15,000 prize pool.

Eight teams from South Asia and SEA regions (four teams from each region) have qualified for the Valorant Zotac Cup. Out of that, only three teams remain in the competition, with Kingsmen already qualified for the Grand Finals. Action PH and Full Sense will go up against each other in a best-of-three series to secure the other slot of the Grand Finals.

Action PH vs Full Sense: Who will join Kingsmen in the Grand Final of the Valorant Zotac Cup today?

Action PH dropped to the lower bracket after losing against Kingsmen in the Upper Final. Meanwhile, Full Sense defeated Nigma Galaxy in Lower Round 3 tie to keep their tournament dream alive.

Prediction

Recently, both teams have been in excellent form. However, Action PH's winning stream came to a halt after the loss against Kingsmen last night. But they have some players like George "Georggyyy" Lachica and tesseract in the team who can turn the table on their best days.

#ZotacCup #TheEsportsClub The last map has been won by @KingsmenKGM and they are your first Grand Finalists for Zotac Cup Valorant powered by LG Ultragear and Nvidia, in association with Crucial and Corsair! @ActionPH1 will play against @fullsense_gg in the Decider Finals next!

Meanwhile, Full Sense is filled with experience, and they're one of the favorites to win the tie. They have some exciting talents like Kititkawin "PTC" Rattanasukol and Chanawin "JohnOlsen" Nakchain, who can turn the tie with their high IQ Valorant prowess.

Head-to-head

It is going to be the first meeting between these two sides in any official event. One will surely take the edge in the matchup after today's game.

Recent results

Full Sense has won all of their last five games in all competitions. In contrast, Action PH has lost one against Kingsmen in their last five games in all competitions.

Action PH and Full Sense's recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

Action PH

George "Georggyyy Lachica

tesseract

modeskiii

Philip "Aryu" Vergara

Emmanuel "Emman" Morales

Full Sense

Kititkawin "PTC" Rattanasukol

Nattawat "SuperBusS" Yoosawat

Chanitpak "ChAlalala" Suwanaprateep

Chanawin "JohnOlsen" Nakchain

Thanaphat "Thee" Limpaphan

When and where to watch?

Fans can watch the match between Action PH and Full Sense live on The Esports Club's YouTube channel on January 2 from 12.00 pm IST.

