AfreecaTV Valorant League 2023: Schedule, where to watch, results, and more 

Korean streaming platform AfreecaTV is slated to host one of the biggest off-season Valorant tournaments of the year in the form of AfreecaTV Valorant League 2023. Featuring top teams from the Americas, EMEA, Pacific, and China, this six-day event is set to entertain viewers from all over the world with exciting matchups we have never seen before. Franchised organizations like Sentinels, Paper Rex, and DRX, among others, will compete from December 5 to 10, 2023, to claim their share of the $80,000 prize pool.

Fans interested in this VCT OFF//SEASON event can continue reading to learn more about AfreecaTV Valorant League's schedule, format, participating teams, and more.

AfreecaTV Valorant League 2023: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool

Format

The 2023 AfreecaTV Valorant League will feature two stages - Group Stage and Playoffs. The Group Stage, which will be held from December 5 to December 8, 2023, will consist of eight teams split into two double-elimination groups. All matches will be Bo3s (best-of-three), with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the playoffs.

The tournament's Playoffs will be held on December 9 and 10, 2023, as the top four teams from the Group Stage compete in a single-elimination bracket. The semifinals will follow a Bo3 format, whereas the Grand Finals will be a Bo5 (best-of-five).

Teams

The participating teams and their group allotment are as follows:

Group A

Sentinels

Paper Rex

FULL SENSE

DRX

Group B

Fancy United

Team Liquid

T1

EDward Gaming

Venue

The AfreecaTV Valorant League will be held in front of a live audience at Afreeca Colosseum in Seoul, South Korea.

Prize pool

The complete breakdown of the tournament's prize pool is as follows:

Place $USD Participant 1st $25,000 2nd $15,000 3rd-4th $10,000 5th-6th $5,000 7th-8th $5,000

AfreecaTV Valorant League 2023: Schedule and live results

Note: Results will be updated after each matchday

The Group Stage and Playoff schedule for AfreecaTV Valorant League 2023 is as follows:

Day 1 - December 5, 2023 (Tuesday)

Sentinels vs. Paper Rex - 12 am PST/ 9 am CET/ 1:30 pm IST/ 6 pm JST

12 am PST/ 9 am CET/ 1:30 pm IST/ 6 pm JST FULL SENSE vs. DRX - 3 am PST/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/ 9 pm JST

Day 2 - December 6, 2023 (Wednesday)

Fancy United vs. Team Liquid - 12 am PST/ 9 am CET/ 1:30 pm IST/ 6 pm JST

12 am PST/ 9 am CET/ 1:30 pm IST/ 6 pm JST T1 vs. EDward Gaming - 3 am PST/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/ 9 pm JST

Day 3 - December 7, 2023 (Thursday)

Group A Winner's match - 9 pm PST (previous day)/ 6 am CET/ 10:30 am IST/ 3 pm JST

9 pm PST (previous day)/ 6 am CET/ 10:30 am IST/ 3 pm JST Group A Elimination match - 12 am PST/ 9 am CET/ 1:30 pm IST/ 6 pm JST

12 am PST/ 9 am CET/ 1:30 pm IST/ 6 pm JST Group A Decider match - 3 am PST/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/ 9 pm JST

Day 4 - December 8, 2023 (Friday)

Group B Winner's match - 9 pm PST (previous day)/ 6 am CET/ 10:30 am IST/ 3 pm JST

9 pm PST (previous day)/ 6 am CET/ 10:30 am IST/ 3 pm JST Group B Elimination match - 12 am PST/ 9 am CET/ 1:30 pm IST/ 6 pm JST

12 am PST/ 9 am CET/ 1:30 pm IST/ 6 pm JST Group B Decider match - 3 am PST/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/ 9 pm JST

Playoffs

Day 5 - December 9, 2023 (Saturday)

Semifinals #1 - 12 am PST/ 9 am CET/ 1:30 pm IST/ 6 pm JST

12 am PST/ 9 am CET/ 1:30 pm IST/ 6 pm JST Semifinals #2 - 3 am PST/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/ 9 pm JST

Day 6 - December 10, 2023 (Sunday)

Grand Final - 12 am PST/ 9 am CET/ 1:30 pm IST/ 6 pm JST

Where to watch AfreecaTV Valorant League 2023

Valorant enthusiasts worldwide can watch the AfreecaTV Valorant League 2023 only on AfreecaTV. Interested readers can click this link to watch the tournament live. Several popular Korean streamers are also expected to co-stream the event. More information on that will be provided later.

AfreecaTV Valorant League 2023 will kick off with Sentinels vs. PRX on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 12 am PST/ 9 am CET/ 1:30 pm IST/ 6 pm JST.