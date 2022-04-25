All abilities of Fade, the new Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 Agent

After officially introducing her a few days ago, Riot Games today took a closer look at Fade, the new Initiator joining Valorant Protocol after the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik.

Originating from Istanbul, Turkey, she is a Radiant with abilities tuned for scouting. Fade's edgy and dark design, along with her arsenal that focuses on keeping the battle close to her but provides maximum tools for reconing, make her a pretty unique agent.

Valorant has established itself as one of the top-played titles over the last couple of years. It blends skill-based gunplay and tactical gameplay abilities to provide a fair and challenging loop.

The easy-to-learn, hard-to-master nature of the title makes it easy for new players to jump right in while maintaining a high ceiling for growth.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Fade, VALORANT’s new Turkish Initiator Agent, is here to hunt you down. Go ahead, try to hide. Fade, VALORANT’s new Turkish Initiator Agent, is here to hunt you down. Go ahead, try to hide. https://t.co/qcaVNMI7ZO

Valorant Episode 4 Act 3: Abilities of Fade

She is the latest agent to join the Valorant Protocol in Episode 4 Act 3. The Radiant plays the role of Initiator with an arsenal of abilities ideally suited for scouting.

With her different skills, Fade can scout the area ahead or find ways toward an opponent, encouraging a tactical approach.

Haunt (E)

Equip a nightmarish entity. FIRE to throw the orb, which will plummet to the ground after a set amount of time. Upon hitting the ground, the orb will turn into a nightmarish entity that will reveal the location of enemies caught in its line of sight. Enemies can destroy this entity. RE-USE the ability to drop the projectile early in the flight.

Haunt appears to be quite similar to Sova's Recon Bolt but quite different in certain aspects. This ability will undoubtedly be helpful to scout ahead in the paths and sites to know if an opponent is waiting around the corner.

Seize (Q)

Equip an orb of nightmare ink. FIRE to throw the orb, which will plummet to the ground after a set amount of time. Upon hitting the ground, the ink will explode and create a zone where enemies caught cannot escape the zone by normal means. RE-USE the ability to drop the projectile early in-flight

Seize, in many ways, will remind players of Sage's Slow Orb. The area will effectively catch the opponent in a trap by restricting their movement and leaving them open to being shot.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT The nightmare’s real. Get a sneak peek at Fade’s gameplay, VALORANT’s upcoming Initiator Agent. The nightmare’s real. Get a sneak peek at Fade’s gameplay, VALORANT’s upcoming Initiator Agent. https://t.co/0nnWi1HVwt

Prowler (C)

EQUIP a Prowler. FIRE will send the Prowler out, causing it to travel in a straight line. The Prowler will lock onto any enemies or trails in their frontal vision cone and chase them, nearsighting them if it reaches them. HOLD the FIRE button to steer the Prowler in the direction of your crosshair.

Like Haunt, Prowler is a recon ability that will come in handy before entering a site or turning an exposed corner. While the skill does not ping an opponent's exact location, the direction of the pathway does create an opportunity for gamers to blind fire through view blocks like Cypher's Cage and view-blocking curtains or smoke.

Nightfall (X)

EQUIP the power of Fear. FIRE to send out a wave of nightmare energy that can traverse through walls. The energy creates a trail to the opponent as well as deafens and decays them.

Fade's Ultimate, in many ways, is the culmination of all of her abilities. Using Nightfall trap the opponent in an area and point out the path to them, effectively creating a perfect trap.

Idea behind Fade, Valorant's latest Initiator in Episode 4 Act 3

Fade is the fifth Initiator to join the title. The Turkish agent can focus on reconning and scouting. Nicholas Smith, the designer of Fade, said in regards to the idea behind her:

"The intent is to create a competitor to Sova that plays out differently. Fade brings recon to a personal level, more potent in a localized area (it doesn't have map-wide potential like Sova). We wanted to keep the player close to the action and always in body. So that meant no possible utility or different states of being (i.e., Drone/Wolf/Astral Form). We also wanted to have a recon character that was less reliant on line-ups."

The new Initiator, Fade, joins the roster in Valorant Episode 4 Act 3, which kicks off on April 27. Users can jump right into the competitive first-person shooter on the Riot launcher or Epic Games Store.

Edited by Ravi Iyer