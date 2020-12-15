Are people AFKing with jump-bots in Valorant?

When it comes to punishing inactive and AFK players, Riot Games’ Valorant has a very well-balanced system, where the teammates receive a boost, and the AFK player receives a timed queue restriction.

Recently, a player by the Reddit username u/C9sButthole reported his encounter with an AFK teammate. The teammate was apparently staying active by using a jump-bot or by adding weight on their space key to keep jumping in a spot.

He wrote:

“Where most AFKs would get disconnected for inactivity, this one was either running a script or had a physical weight on their keyboard that kept them jumping on the spot for the entire game.”

The Comment thread in u/C9sButthole's post in r/VALORANT shows the various possible methods to fool Valorant’s AFK detection system.

AFKing with jump-bots is demotivating Valorant players.

In a Valorant match, a player might leave the game. Instead of straight away disconnecting, they can be inactive by being Away From Keyboard or AFK.

In such cases, Valorant disconnects the player from the match and gives them a timeout. The teammates receive extra cash, and an ultimate orb spawns to help the 4v5 odds.

Advertisement

However, if Valorant detects an input from the player, such as jumping in a spot, they will not be disconnected as they're an active player.

One Redditor suggested that bot or scripts registering multiple inputs might be out of the question since Valorant has kernel-level access.

This may cause a major issue and completely break the balanced matchmaking system. Hopefully, Riot Games can issue different ways to detect AFK players.

This situation might be able to be partially solved by including a vote-kicking system similar to CS: GO. This way, teammates might be able to kick an AFK player and get the boost to have a fair chance in a 4v5 situation.

Having an AFK teammate in a competitive match ruins the experience. Team communication and cooperation are one of the main pillars in Valorant, and using bots can significantly jeopardize its competitive integrity.