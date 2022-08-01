babybay Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more 

Andrej "babybay" Francisty is a professional Valorant player from America. He currently plays on the behalf of FaZe Clan and is very popular in the esports community. That said, this tactical shooter isn't his first rodeo. babybay has made a name for himself in other shooter titles like Overwatch and Crossfire.

Although he is very composed as a person, he can be quite brutal when it comes to tactical shooters like Valorant. He has a faultless aim, regardless of the weapon, and often performs exceptionally well under pressure.

This article will look at the settings that babybay prefers to use in the game.

Everything about babybay's Valorant settings

babybay's settings in the game are as follows:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.224

eDPI: 195.2

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: Q

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.8

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: Zowie XL2546

Mouse: Logitec G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: Logitec G640

Keyboard: Logitec G Pro X

Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha

PC Settings

GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080

Note: The settings listed below are derived from the data as represented on prosettings.net at the time of writing this article.

Fans who wish to emulate babybay can do so by using the settings listed above while playing Valorant. Alternatively, they can use these settings as a framework and tweak the variables a bit to come up with an overall setting that helps them perform better in the game.

However, settings are not an indicator of someone's skill. Players cannot get better at the game by updating their settings to match that of a professional player. Improving in tactical shooters like Valorant takes a lot of practice and experience, something that players can do by successfully completing matches.

