babybay Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more 

Andrej "babybay" Francisty is a professional Valorant player from America. He currently plays on the behalf of FaZe Clan and is very popular in the esports community. That said, this tactical shooter isn't his first rodeo. babybay has made a name for himself in other shooter titles like Overwatch and Crossfire.
Although he is very composed as a person, he can be quite brutal when it comes to tactical shooters like Valorant. He has a faultless aim, regardless of the weapon, and often performs exceptionally well under pressure.
This article will look at the settings that babybay prefers to use in the game.
Everything about babybay's Valorant settings
babybay's settings in the game are as follows:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.224
- eDPI: 195.2
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Outer Line Opacity: 0
- Outer Line Thickness: 0
- Outer Line Length: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Q
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.8
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: Zowie XL2546
- Mouse: Logitec G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: Logitec G640
- Keyboard: Logitec G Pro X
- Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha
PC Settings
- GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080
Note: The settings listed below are derived from the data as represented on prosettings.net at the time of writing this article.
Fans who wish to emulate babybay can do so by using the settings listed above while playing Valorant. Alternatively, they can use these settings as a framework and tweak the variables a bit to come up with an overall setting that helps them perform better in the game.
However, settings are not an indicator of someone's skill. Players cannot get better at the game by updating their settings to match that of a professional player. Improving in tactical shooters like Valorant takes a lot of practice and experience, something that players can do by successfully completing matches.