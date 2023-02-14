BBL Esports vs DRX - VCT LOCK//IN 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT LOCK//IN, the biggest event in Valorant's history, kicked off on February 13, 2023, in Sao Paulo. The 32 participants include the 10 partner teams from the Americas, Pacific, and EMEA Leagues and two invited teams from China.

The teams have been divided into two groups, Alpha and Omega. The tournament follows a single elimination format, and the winner will take home $100,000 and win an extra place for their region at Masters Tokyo.

The second match for Day 2 and the fourth in the Alpha Group is between BBL Esports from Turkey and DRX from Korea. This will be the former's first match on the international stage, while the latter has been a regular in the international VCT scene. It will be interesting to see how they match up against each other in such a high-stakes game.

BBL Esports vs DRX at VCT LOCK//IN - Who will win today's last game in Group Alpha?

Predictions

BBL Esports' AsLanM4shadoW has been with the team since 2020, while their IGL SouncNi joined in January 2023. This makes for an interesting combination of old and new players on the team, leaving them only over a month to play together before VCT LOCK//IN.

DRX, on the other hand, has played with this particular iteration of the team throughout VCT 2022. They made it to both the Masters events and the Champions where the only two teams they lost to went on to play each other in the grand final.

Most of the current DRX squad players had also been playing on the same team in 2021 under the Vision Strikers banner, and had achieved some success even in VCT 2021. DRX has also been the most consistent, if not downright best, Korean team in the VCT scene.

Although BBL Esports has some excellent players, DRX has more experience playing in high-stakes matches. DRX is the clear favorite in this matchup, and BBL coming out on top will be an upset early on in the tournament.

Head-to-head

The two teams will be facing off against each other for the first time in today's match.

Recent results

BBL Esport's last match was against Giant's Gaming in the quarterfinals of the G-Loot Clash where they lost 0-2 to Giant's Gaming. They had defeated Tenster 2-0 in the round of 16 to get to the quarter-finals.

DRX has won the last seven matches, with five being against partnered teams from the Pacific League. Their last game was a showmatch against DetonatioN FocusMe in the ONE Pro Invitational. DRX's last tournament game was against Talon Esports in the grand final of Gwangju Esports Series Asia, which they one 3-0.

Potential line-ups

BBL Esports

Mehmet "Turko" Özen

Özen Ali "AsLanM4shadoW" Balta

Balta Eren "Brave" Kasırga

Kasırga Doğukan "QutionerX" Dural

Dural Ibrahim "SouhcNi" Sağır

Sağır Breke "Vlad" Kanturk (Head Coach)

DRX

Kim "stax" Gu-taek

Gu-taek Goo "Rb" Sang-Min

Sang-Min Kim "Zest" Ki-seok

Ki-seok Kim "MaKo" Myeong-gwan

Myeong-gwan Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul

Byung-chul Pyeon "termi" Seon-ho (Head Coach)

When and where to watch

You can watch the match live on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of Valorant. You may also tune in to the stream of one of the many streamers and Valorant players who will be hosting watch parties.

BBL Esports will take on DRX in the VCT LOCK//IN Alpha Group match on February 14, 2023, at 2 pm PST/9 pm CET/1:30 am IST (+one day).

