Best Pro clutch plays that will make you love Valorant

Valorant has taken the global community by storm and has led tournament organizers across the country to host many competitions throughout the year.

Players who have never played FPS before have started showing interest after Valorant was released.

Like CS:GO and CS, Valorant also has shooting and crosshair accuracy at the very core of the gameplay mechanics.

Valorant has attracted many former CS as well as CS: GO professionals as they explore something fresh in this new game. Professional players with high IQ gameplay and quick thinking have outclassed their opponents and changed the outcome of a round multiple times in Valorant.

The one tap and 100 IQ gameplays in-game is always a visual treat for the fans when done by the professional players.

Valorant is a team game, and there are often clutch situations on both sides for some players who are born to win clutch moments

This article will discuss the top 5 clutch plays that will make you love Valorant.

Top 5 Pro Clutch Plays That Will Make You Love Valorant

5) Sinatraa's POPFLASH grand finale

Sinatraa (Image from ginx.tv)

Jay Won better known as Sinatraa, is a professional American Valorant player for Sentinels.

He has always had a sharp game sense coupled with an aggressive playstyle.

Pop Flash is a tournament hosted by B-site and Flash Point and produced in conjunction with FACEIT, which is the 4th and final event of the IGNITION SERIES in North America. The finals took place between TEAM ENVY and SENTINELS.

Sintaraa’s clutch in the 5th round which took place in Bind was amazing. He eliminated 4 players using phantom while playing Phoenix. Getting rid of Cypher from the elbow in site B and killing Sage below the B Window gave them a win.

This is one of the best clutches done recently and needs to be mentioned.

4) TSM drone’s play in Valorant First Strike Qualifier

TSM drone (Image via Liquipedia)

Taylor "drone" Johnson is an American player who currently plays for TSM.

He is an aggressive player, known for his 100 IQ plays. During the Valorant First Strike Qualifier, which was between TSM and Cloud9, Drone clutched against 4 players in the 10th round of the game in Split.

He took care of 3 players coming from the defenders' spawn instantly, strategically used breach’s flash ability, killed raze and won the round. His confidence and game sense does wonders in a match

3) Hiko’s play in Valorant First Strike Qualifier

Hiko (Image via Liquipedia)

Spencer "Hiko" Martin is a retired American professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Counter-Strike player.

He is mostly known for his lurking, solo site play, and clutching ability. He retired from CS:GO on June 4th 2020 to focus on Valorant.

During the Valorant First Strike Qualifier between SENTINELS and 100T, Hiko clutched against 2 players in the 16th round in Bind.

He got rid of two players earlier using Sova’s ultimate ability and killed one using the shock dart.

The last and final kill of the round was grabbed using Ghost. His plays are always very entertaining to watch.

2) MkaeL's play in Valorant First Strike Qualifier

MkaeL (Image via Youtube)

Michael "MkaeL" De Luca is a Canadian Valorant professional, currently playing for Gen.G Esports.

He has the ability to clutch in a pistol round because of his good reaction time and aim.

During the Valorant First Strike Qualifier between COMPLEXITY and GENZ, MkaeL clutched against 4 players in the first round of the game in Ascent.

He successfully took shelter under heaven in site A and got rid of all the players instantly using Ghost. It was a sight to behold.

1) L1NK’s play in Valorant First Strike Europe Qualifier

L1NK(Image credits: HLTV.org)

The list is incomplete without talking about this Clutch that was successfully pulled off by L1NK.

Travis "L1NK" Mendoza is a British player who currently plays for Team Liquid. He is a very confident player when it comes to clutching. He is known for his spot-on aiming and always prefers hitting headshots.

During the Valorant First Strike Qualifier between TEAM LIQUID and PRODIGY, L1NK clutched against 3 players in the 24th round of the game in Ascent.

He was on the B site inside the boathouse and from there he instantly killed everyone using Phantom with perfect headshots.The last round was truly sensational.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the author’s personal views on Valorant and is in no way a definitive ranking.

