Valorant has done a splendid job of providing a variety of skins for each weapon in the game.

When Valorant officially released Act I, a Battle Pass was set to come alongside it. Since then, through three Acts, skins from the Battle Pass and from the store are some of the defining images of Valorant.

Each gun has a plethora of skins and a handful of them are just plain cool. It really makes the game stand out. Players are able to show off their collection and the round ending kill animations are just beautiful. Note that this is a subjective list and may not match the opinions of others regarding the best Valorant weapon skins.

Best Valorant skin for each gun in the game

Classic

The best skin for Valorant's Classic pistol is the Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster. It turns it into a Ray Gun of sorts that even shoots and sound like one to the user. The red and blue variant makes it look extra cool.

Shorty

The Hivemind Shorty is the best for this shotgun sidearm. The silver and purple combination that run across the weapon is just beautiful. Hivemind is a series earned throughout the Act II Battle Pass.

Frenzy

The Sensation skin is the best skin currently available in Valorant for the Frenzy. The artwork on it is simply breathtaking. The mix of colors makes it look smooth and exciting in the player's hand.

Ghost

The Prism Ghost may be Valorant's best sidearm skin overall. The sleek combination of purple and blue as it blends across the silenced pistol is very pleasing to look at.

Sheriff

The black variant to the Reaver Sheriff is down right intimidating. The Sheriff is already a scary weapon with the damage it can deal. Adding this skin style to it makes it look like something a demon cowboy from hell would keep in his holster.

Stinger

The Sovereign Stiner is a pristine Valorant skin. The Stinger has seen a lot more action recently, being one of the best eco round buys a player could ask for. The gold and white colors of the Sovereign skin gives off a feeling of royalty.

Spectre

The BlastX series is pretty new to Valorant. It turns the weapons in the collection into toys essentially. The Spectre version, in the base color, looks so fun to wield. Nothing is more exciting than putting down enemies with a gun like this. It can be very embarrassing to fall victim to a toy.

Bulldog

The blue and red Glitchpop variant skin for the Bulldog is awesome. It brings a techy feel to the assault rifle and the finisher for round ending kills is just plain cool. The entire Glitchpop set is one of the best in the game, but the Bulldog sports it as its coolest skin entirely.

Guardian

The Nebula skin collection in Valorant is another beautiful set. The way the space themed weapon skin runs across the long frame of the Guardian is its best showing, no doubt. It is like having the galaxy at your fingertips.

Phantom

Recently added to Valorant is the Winterwunderland collection. It turns the weapons into a winter village that actually lights up and changes to night time when the player and gun are in a shadowy area. The shape of the Phantom is the perfect use of this skin. Players can see the full beauty of the skin across this gun.

Vandal

The Prime Vandal is one of the hottest skins available in Valorant. It is extremely popular and boasts multiple variant styles. The red and blue version has the Prime Vandal looking its best.

Bucky

The Bucky does not have nearly as many skins in Valorant as some of the other guns. That made its best skin an easy choice. The Oni Bucky, original version, is great. It takes the weapon and turns it into a beautiful example of classic Japanese artwork.

Judge

The Judge has some amazing skins to choose from, but based on its shape, Serenity takes the lead here. The way the aqua and gold colors wrap around the shotgun is truly something else. It is in competition for one of the best skins across the entirety of Valorant.

Ares

The orange and navy blue variant for the Singularity Ares is downright frightening. The cracks make it looks like this heavy weapon is about to burst with lava from the inside out. The way it sits across the length of the Ares makes it look like a weapon the God of War it is named after would use.

Odin

BlastX makes another appearance here. The Odin is a monster of a weapon, capable of taking multiple enemies down quickly and shooting through walls with ease. Imagine doing that with the yellow and blue option for the Odin. It really does look like a giant Nerf weapon that would send an onslaught of those little orange darts at someone's younger sibling. It's just plain fun.

Marshal

The Marshal is a very underrated eco weapon in Valorant. If a player can land headshots, this sniper is useful in any round. The Wasteland skin for the Marshal turns it into a makeshift mechanical mess. It becomes a weapon that appears simply taped together in the apocalypse. The concept and overall execution of this skin is great.

Operator

Lastly, the most powerful weapon in Valorant, the Operator, has a lot of skins to choose from. Making its first appearance on this list, however, is the Elderflame skin.

It turns its weapons into fire breathing dragons. The dark purple and blue variant for the Operator gives it a sinister appearance. Aiming down the sight with this weapon even surrounds the player's screen with the altered scope.