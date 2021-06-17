Best Valorant Smokes for Split

Victory in Valorant’s Spilt map can be easy if players understand the importance of smokes.

Valorant has agents with smoking abilities such as Brimstone, Omen, Viper, Jett and Cypher. They can put the team at an advantage by smoking in the right areas. Smoke is an integral part of Valorant as it blocks chokepoints, obstructing enemy sight.

Split has elevated grounds in both A and B, and attackers face an uphill battle. However, smoking the Heavens can make a huge difference as it completely eliminates the uphill battle situation. On the other hand, defending is also easy by smoking at the site entrance to discourage a heavy push.

Split Callouts in Valorant (Screengrab via Blitz.gg)

There are different ways to use smoke, depending on the playstyle and the situation. A fair amount of knowledge about smoke in Valorant can elevate the entire gameplay.

Best Attacking Smokes on Valorant's Spilt

Attacking A Site

Attacking smokes at A Site (Screengrab via Valorant)

The high grounds in Valorant's Split are a big threat to the attackers. However, using smoke to cover multiple choke points can stop defenders from initiating a fight.

Attackers often face enemies at A Ramps, while entering the site from A Main. Blocking the Ramps with smoke will make entering the site easy. Next, the players can smoke A Rafters and A Screens. This will only leave the corners for the team to check and plant the spike.

Attacking B Site

Attacking smokes at B Site (Screengrab via Valorant)

Attacking Split’s B Site can be tough but achievable with the right use of smoke.

Players can smoke the B Heaven and B Back and put the defender at a disadvantage. It's better to use two smokes at B Heaven. This will stop them from popping out of the smoke and shooting.

Attacking Mid

Attacking smokes at Mid (Screengrab via Valorant)

While attacking from mid, enemies can come out of the Mid Vent and attack from the top. Hence, smoking in that area will prevent them from peeking and getting into fights. This way, the attackers can rush into the B site from Mid Main and reach B Tower.

Best Defending Smokes on Valorant's Spilt

Defending A Site

Defending smokes at A Site (Screengrab via Valorant)

Defenders have a lot of advantages in Split, especially from Heavens. However, resisting the attackers to push into the site is a big challenge.

One can smoke A Main to stop the enemies from rushing in. This will prevent a heavy push.

Defending B Site

Defending smokes at B Site (Screengrab via Valorant)

Spilt’s B Site can also be easy to defend by smoking B Main and the entrance. This will block the enemy's sightline.

Attackers won’t be able to get into the site easily. This will put them at the downside as they won’t easily walk through the smoke.

Defending Mid

Defending smokes at Mid (Screengrab via Valorant)

Smoking Bottom Mid and Sewer will stop the attackers from pushing into the Sites.

The smoke will provide a cover and block them in the Mid. It will also waste their valuable time and make them rotate. Meanwhile, the teammates can get them from behind.

