Caster Jessica “JessGOAT” Bolden shares her excitement after seeing 690,000 viewers during Valorant Champions

Before getting in as a caster for Valorant Champions, Jessica "JessGOAT" Bolden has been seen countless times at Rainbow Six Siege Major events and had a considerably large audience when she spent her time on-air. However, with Valorant Champions, Jess found herself in a new environment that she has never experienced before.

Valorant Champions 2021 kicked off on December 1 and has been a huge success overall with fans getting to witness the first wins of Vision Strikers, Team Vikings, and Fnatic.

On December 2, Jessica “JessGOAT” Bolden made a tweet sharing her excitement about casting for approximately 690,000 people on stream, which is several times more than she has ever seen before.

Professional caster and commentator Jessica Bolden is no stranger to the competitive scenes of both Valorant and Rainbow Six Siege. The introduction of the Valorant esports scene also brought countless attention from players worldwide and Jess managed to fit into the newly established environment quite comfortably.

Analyst Jessica Bolden expressed her joy at the achievement of casting for such a large audience, which was obviously much greater than her esports casting days with Rainbow Six Siege. Moreover, the unpredicted numbers also brought countless positive reactions to the original Twitter post made by her.

Jessica’s fans made delightful comments and compliments regarding her major achievement and excellent performance during the Valorant Champions. Yinsu Collins and Sean Gares, who also accompanied Jess, also received similar feedback from the community for their contributions during the Valorant Champions.

Jessica Bolden's path as a caster for the Valorant Champions has just begun and fans will definitely be seeing more from her as the tournament slowly progresses. With the unprecedented love and support received from her fans, it is to be expected that she will continue to give a stellar casting performance during the entire international tournament.

